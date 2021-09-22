Conor McGregor brazens out worst first pitch ever: 'The venom is there'

Conor McGregor has turned his hand to yet another sport, accepting an invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch last night before the Cubs-Twins MLB game at Wrigley Field.

And despite him approaching the mound with as confident a strut as you can imagine, things could have gone better.

Indeed his effort made the average visiting dignitary to Ireland who has a camán thrust into his hand look like a lovely wristy hurler.

Conor McGregor throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game



(via @PitchingNinja)

McGregor's throw to Patrick Wisdom of the Cubs looped high and wide of the mark — and came close to hitting fans watching in the front row.

In fact, the conversation has already begun as to whether McGregor's effort was the worst first pitch of all time, with 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen encountering fresh opposition for that accolade.

Who’s pitch was worse?

50 Cent or Connor McGregor 😂

pic.twitter.com/GNDTrji9HG

McGregor, naturally, wasn't having a bit of it, interviewed afterwards on the Marquee Sports Network.

"The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field. The venom is there, the power is there. It's a little off accurate-wise."

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there."

Though he soon pivoted to a withdrawal from his bank of excuses, noting the broken ankle suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July.

"I'm on the one leg. You can see me based fully on the left leg that was just recently injured.

"I'm happy with that. I'll take that on board, yeah.

"If you could measure the power I don't think there was much difference in power between mine and them out there. Just the accuracy is a little off.

"I'm happy with it. It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet. And if that was on target, he would have had a problem I'd say."

As they might say in Cork, he would yeah.