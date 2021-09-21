Cricket: Former Munster Reds batter Jamie Grassi named in Italy squad for World Cup qualifiers

Former Munster Reds batter Jamie Grassi has been called up to the Italy squad for next month's European Regional qualifier, a pathway event for the 2022 World T20 Championship.

Grassi, who represented Ireland at the 2018 U19 World Cup, qualifies to play for Italy through his father Fabrizio. Because he has not played for Ireland at any level in the last three years, he is free to don the Italian colours for the tournament in Spain from October 15-21.