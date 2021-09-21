Cricket: Former Munster Reds batter Jamie Grassi named in Italy squad for World Cup qualifiers

Former Munster Reds batter Jamie Grassi has been called up to the Italy squad for next month's European Regional qualifier, a pathway event for the 2022 World T20 Championship.
Grassi, who represented Ireland at the 2018 U19 World Cup, qualifies to play for Italy through his father Fabrizio. Because he has not played for Ireland at any level in the last three years, he is free to don the Italian colours for the tournament in Spain from October 15-21.
The Italians compete with Germany, Denmark and Jersey with two spots at the global qualifier on offer.
Grassi, who made his Munster Reds debut in 2017 before more recently playing with the Leinster Lightning, got in touch with Italy captain and coach Gareth Berg to express interest in playing for his father's homeland.
"I am looking forward to playing in another ICC tournament, but never thought it would be for anyone except Ireland," Grassi told CricketEurope.com.
"I am delighted to be given this opportunity and hopefully expand my game."
"I am hoping that it might lead to greater and new experiences to enhance my cricket career."
Nikolai Smith, who has played in Ireland for the Northern Knights, is also in the Italy squad, as is former England bowler Jade Dernbach.