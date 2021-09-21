Sam Bennett withdraws from world championships

The Carrick-on-Suir sprinter has just returned from injury and fears the weekend road race is 'is probably a step too far'
Sam Bennett                                             

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 10:23
Colm O’Connor

Cycling Ireland has confirmed Sam Bennett has withdrawn from Sunday's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium.

The Carrick-on-Suir sprinter recently made his return to racing for the European Road Championships after injury forced him out of the 2021 Tour de France and has since been back in action with his team, Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

Bennett has said he is not yet ready to compete in such a race after recovering from injury.

Bennett said: "It is always an honour to represent Ireland on the international stage. However, unfortunately competing in this year’s World Road Championships will not be possible.

"I am very happy to be back racing pain free and with each race I know my fitness levels and race sharpness are improving.

"However at this stage, a gruelling 260km+ race is probably a step too far. I wish the Irish riders the very best this weekend and will be supporting them from afar."

The Irish team for the men’s road race on Sunday includes Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen.

