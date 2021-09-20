Ben Healy: "I was actually physically throwing up"

Irish cyclist Ben Healy revealed that the threw up during his U23 individual time trial at the Road World Championships in Flanders this morning.

Healy, who finished 31st in a time of 36:28.90, revealed that he had been ill in the build up to the race and struggled for energy against a top class field.

“I’m gutted to be honest. People who have been around me and people who help me know how much I have put into this.

"I just didn’t perform because I picked up a bit of an illness a few days ago. On course I didn’t have any legs and on the second half I was actually physically throwing up. It was just one of those days to forget."

He hopes to make a quick recovery for the road race later this week: “I know the form was there before this so hopefully with another few days rest before the road race will sort me out. The road race is quite steady to start with so hopefully that will be a good bit of an opener to get me into it and hopefully I will be able to get stuck in when the race starts to kick off.” Healy's team mater Kevin McCambridge put in a strong ride to finish in 39th place clocking a time of 36:43:19.

“For me the time trial was good. The forecast was giving a bit of a tailwind but I didn’t really feel much of a tailwind to be honest. I was happy with how I performed because last week at the Europeans I started a bit too hard and suffered towards the end but I think this time I started a little too easy and finished a lot stronger than I should have. I think now it’s just trying to find somewhere in the middle that I can get in all that effort.”

Darren Rafferty and Conal Skully will be in action tomorrow in the Junior men’s time trial.