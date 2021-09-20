Benefits of sport on Irish society and economy confirmed in new study

Participation in sport and physical activity prevents nearly 100,000 cases of disease annually in Ireland, according to a new survey.

The study which was undertaken by Sport Ireland and Sheffield Hallam University’s Sports Industry Research Centre found that over the past 10 years, the sport economy has grown faster than the economy as a whole.

The study aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the value of sport in Ireland and the returns that Government investment in sport provides across relevant policy areas such as physical and mental health, economic activity, tourism, sport club membership and volunteering.

Among the study’s key findings are:

97,000 cases of disease were prevented in Ireland due to physical activity participation in 2019 for a total cost saving over €405m. Diseases prevented include stroke, certain cancers and Type 2 diabetes

In 2018 the sports sector employed more than 64,000 people in Ireland

Consumer expenditure on sport-related goods and services in Ireland in 2018 was €3,341.6m, or 3.1% of total consumers' expenditure and is largely driven by the participation elements of sport such as subscription to sports clubs (€622.9m), clothing and footwear (€568.8m) and subscriptions to fitness and dance (€490.9m).

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said: “The National Sports Policy 2018-2027 outlined the need to gain a deeper understanding of the value of sport in Ireland and the return on sport investment by Government. This report clearly highlights the positive contribution of sport and physical activity to the economy through consumer expenditure and employment. Similarly encouraging is the substantial impact of sport and physical activity on the physical and mental health of people who achieve the National Physical Activity Guidelines of 150+ minutes per week. Looking to the future we now have clear data to show that a small change in participation rates will have a strong positive impact on our health as a nation as well as on the economy”.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht & Sport, Jack Chambers TD added: "In the 10 years from the previous report in 2008, sport-related consumer spending has increased by 77%, adding €3.3billion to the Irish economy in 2018. Sport-related employment has grown since 2008 and the study shows that sport is an effective policy tool for generating employment”.

Volunteers are an integral aspect of sport in Ireland that help to sustain clubs and input to the activities of amateur community sport up to elite professional sports. Without volunteers, there would be fewer sports activities and they would be more expensive to deliver. The study used average industrial wages and measured the time provided by the 435,000 volunteers in sport in Ireland to show the economic value of sport volunteering in Ireland in 2018 stood at €1.5 billion. This represents a substantial increase from 2008 (€0.3-€0.6 billion).

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy welcomed the study and said: “The insights gained in this study show a side of sport that is not always evident but one that is critical to the future development of the sector. While the economic value of the sector is hugely important it is also encouraging to see the estimated health benefits and disease prevention as a result of sport and physical activity. We have all seen in the past year and a half the impact of the global pandemic on the world and there is scientific evidence that highlights the benefit of being physically active in relation to Covid-19. Combined with the economic aspect of being physically active, these insights demonstrate the importance of sport and physical activity to the Irish economy”.