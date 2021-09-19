Motorsport: Callum Devine and Brian Hoy win first tarmac rally in Ireland for 18 months in Cork

Derry’s Callum Devine/Brian Hoy (Ford Fiesta R5) had the honour of winning the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally, the first Irish tarmac rally in some 18 months.

After the day’s nine stages they finished 20.3 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi of Welsh driver Meirion Evans and co-driver Jonathan Jackson. Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) were third – 37.6 seconds further behind.

Devine was quickest through the opening stage - a mere 1.6 seconds ahead of Moffett with Evans - 2.9 seconds further behind to set a top three template. By the conclusion of the opening loop of three stages Evans headed the leaderboard – 5.1 seconds ahead of Devine, who reckoned he dropped time when he encountered Donagh Kelly’s VW Polo GTi stricken at a chicane after the Donegal man lost brakes on the third stage.

At the service park, Evans declared he was careful on the latter section of S.S. 1 that was rather muddy as his service crew made some adjustments to the suspension settings. Devine’s Fiesta had a misfire in lower gears but this was rectified at the service park by his engineers. Moffett was equally as careful as he rated the conditions tricky – a factor that Devine also had similar concerns.

Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Fiesta R5) had a solid run and was happy with his pace in fourth. Former event winner Roy White (Fiesta WRC) occupied fifth after recovering from an opening stage issue when the wipers would not switch off and didn’t stop functioning until all the washer fluid was emptied. An untroubled Daniel Cronin (Fiesta R5) occupied sixth.

Devine dominated the three stages of the repeat loop and duly moved into the lead but Evans was only a mere 2.5 seconds in arrears with Devine showing great pace on S.S. 4. Moffett remained in third and had slipped 25.5 off second spot, most of the time lost during two overshoots on the fourth stage.

Donagh Kelly failed to emerge from the second loop due to a repeat of the brake issues that troubled him on the third stage. A rain shower made conditions greasy on the first third of the sixth stage.

The opening stage of the final loop saw Devine stretch his advantage over Evans as the Derry ace ran out a convincing winner. Evans was pleased with his pace – beating off many of the Irish regulars to claim second. Moffett in third was followed home in by Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin in his older model Ford Fiesta R5 to secure one of his best ever International results.

In what was their second event in as many days Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan (Ford Fiesta R5) netted fifth - sealing the position with the fastest stage time on S.S. 9. Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Fiesta) served up one of his better performances to claim sixth in a top 10 was completed by Roy White (Fiesta WRC) and the Fiesta R5’s of Sam Moffett, Owen Murphy and David Guest, the latter overshot on the day’s fourth stage.

Meanwhile, in the McKelvey Asbestos Bushwhacker Rally in Omagh local ace Patrick O’Brien (Ford Fiesta R5) took a 7.7 second victory over fellow local Cathan McCourt, also in a Fiesta R5. O’Brien edged ahead on the second stage and with four fastest stage times, he had a 10.9 second buffer entering the sixth and final stage. McCourt and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan made a brave effort but only managed to trim the deficit by 3.1 seconds. Vivian Hamill, also in a Fiesta R5, was 28.1 seconds further behind in third.