Hockey: Olympian Hannah McLoughlin’s hat trick gives UCD winning start

Hannah McLoughlin’s hat trick of backhand goals saw UCD pick up their first win of the season
Hannah McLoughlin in action for Ireland earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 15:04
Stephen Findlater

Hannah McLoughlin’s hat trick of backhand goals saw UCD pick up their first win of the season, lifting them to the head of the early season women’s EY Hockey League table.

The Olympian struck her picture-perfect treble in a 4-0 success against Muckross, adding to Sophia Cole’s opening goal, to lift them clear on goal difference of Old Alex.

For Alex, they played out a high quality but ultimately scoreless 0-0 draw at Milltown against Catholic Institute with both goalkeepers – Holly Micklem and Pam Smithwick – impressing between the posts.

For Insta, they could not work a way through from nine penalty corners while Alex had their moments with Lena Tice back in the fold but it was not enough to find the vital goal.

Indeed, overall, it was a good day for goalkeepers with five clean sheets recorded in contrast to last week when not a single blank was kept.

Pembroke’s Emma Buckley got that honouor at Serpentine Avenue as a stunning second half performance earned them a 3-0 victory over Loreto.

Sinead Loughran and Leah McGuire scored in Q3 and Tori Wensley completed the victory with seven minutes to go.

Railway Union are the only side left with a perfect record in the women’s EY Hockey League after day two of the competition as they picked up an impressive 6-0 win away to Cork Harlequins.

The tie was closely fought in the first half with just Florence Maughan’s goal separating the sides but four goals in a five-minute spell in the second half soon turned the tide. The Sandymount side are back in action on Wednesday night when they meet Loreto.

#Hockey
