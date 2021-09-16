Top seed Roy White faces difficult challenge in Cork ‘20’ International Rally

The sounds of rally cars will reverberate through the County Cork countryside on Sunday as the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally marks the resumption of Irish tarmac rallying after some 18 months. The organising Munster Car Club have received in excess of 150 entries for the nine-stage event south of Rathcormac.

Saturday afternoon’s test stage near Watergrasshill will provide the opportunity for crews to get up to speed. However it’s likely to take a few of Sunday’s stages for many of the drivers to get to level they were at prior to the long lay-off.

Top seed and former winner Clonmel’s Roy White (Ford Fiesta WRC) will have a difficult task keeping the R5 contingent at bay. He won the 2018 rally - his maiden victory in a round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship but his last outing was on last year’s Mayo Rally where he was second overall.

The majority of the top entry is dominated by R5 cars with Donegal’s Donagh Kelly in a VW Polo GTi spearheading the challenge. The current fleet of R5 cars are now very much a match for the World Cars and Kelly, who has former co-driver Kevin Flanagan on the pacenotes, will be pressing for victory.

However, it’s the likes of Monaghan duo of Sam and Josh Moffett and Derry’s Callum Devine that are expected to be the sharpest following their most recent exploits.

The Moffett brothers are contesting the British Rally Championship and have the benefit of seat time from the three rounds already completed. Sam will drive a latest specification Ford Fiesta while Josh steers a Hyundai i20 R5 — both are serious contenders for outright success.

Devine showed great pace in the 2019 ITC before he moved on to the European Rally Championship, though that hasn’t really yielded the expected results. The Cork ‘20’ will offer an opportunity to showcase his ability — he led the 2019 event until he was forced to retire.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle makes his debut in a Mel Evans Motorsport VW Polo GTi as Owen Murphy, Daniel Cronin and David Guest in Ford Fiesta R5s are amongst the Cork challengers. The service park is at the Cork Marts facility in Corrin and the finish is at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island at 5.15pm on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, there is also great anticipation for Saturday's popular Bushwhacker Rally in the forests around Omagh. Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan are the top seeds in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2. The presence of Lithuanian Martynas Samsonas in his self-built Mitsubishi Lancer EvoIX offers added interest.

The six-stage event has attracted over 100 entries including Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta R5), Patrick O'Brien (Mitsubishi EvoIX), Niall McCullagh and Vivian Hamill (Ford Fiesta R5’s), Derek McGarrity (Ford Fiesta WRC) and James Wilson (Hyundai i20 R5). The event begins at 10.24am.

Elsewhere, the Tillotson World Cup karting finals take place at White River Park, Collon, Co. Louth on Saturday and Sunday.