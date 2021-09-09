Cricket: Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany recover from injury to make Ireland's World T20 squad

Munster Reds duo Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany are both named in Ireland’s provisional squad for next month’s World T20 despite recent injury concerns.

Delany has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in June while Campher suffered a shoulder injury just as he returned to the international set-up side following ankle surgery.

They join uncapped Graham Kennedy in the provisional 18-man squad which will be reduced to an official panel of 15, with the other three travelling to the UAE as reserves, who will stay in the bio-bubble as to avoid the six-day self-isolation period if called upon.

Of the squad that recently had a 3-2 series win over Zimbabwe, only William McClintock missed out on selection for the tournament in the Middle East.

Ireland will be led to the World T20 by captain Andrew Balbirnie and will have a huge reliance on big-hitting Paul Stirling, who recently became the sixth highest run-scorer in T20 international cricket.

In conditions that are expected to be friendly to the spinners, Simi Singh, Ben White, Andrew McBrine and Kennedy will look to take advantage while Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young and Josh Little are the fast bowling options.

As well as Stirling and Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Harry Tector will be relied upon with the bat while Campher, Delany and Shane Getkate are the all-rounders in the selection.

Lorcan Tucker and Neil Rock, who made his debut in that Zimbabwe series, are the wicket-keepers.

Ireland start the competition in the first round with two teams out of their group of four (which includes Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia) progressing to the Super 12 stage where the top nations make their tournament bow.

Ireland will travel to the UAE on September 24 where they play warm up games against Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh and an as yet unnamed opponent.

Before travelling to the Middle East, Ireland have two more One-Day Internationals against Zimbabwe on Friday and Monday, those games counting towards qualification for the next 50-over World Cup, which takes place in India in 2023.

A batting collapse saw Ireland throw away a winning position in Wednesday’s first ODI in Stormont, losing by 38 runs against the tourists.

IRELAND squad (T20 World Cup): Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.