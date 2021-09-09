Record-breaker Shirley McCay announces retirement

Shirley McCay has called time on her international career following a ground-breaking 14-year spell with the Green Army.

Since making her international debut in 2007, the Drumquin native has gone on to play for 316 times, a caps record for both hockey and for female sportswomen in general in Ireland.

A diminutive defender with an eye for a glorious long pass, a teak-tough competitor willing to contest every opponent and situation, her passion and perseverance stand her out as one of the iconic faces of the Green Army’s rise.

A rise which has brought them from obscurity to the world’s elite levels, a journey culminating in the 2018 World Cup silver medal and a maiden appearance for the Irish women at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She dabbled with retirement in the wake of that World Cup success but the newfound belief saw her carry on for three more years but she feels the time is definitely right to step away.

“I am indebted to a few people who without their support I wouldn’t be where I am today,” the 33-year-old said. “My friends, family and loved ones, thanks for putting up with me being grumpy and rarely being around.

“To the coaches I have had throughout my career, I have learnt so much from you all. To our sponsors, SoftCo and Park Developments in particular, thank you for helping prolong an old girl’s career and joining our journey.

“And finally, to every team mate I have ever had the pleasure of playing with, thanks for putting up with me. It has been an honour.” The EY Hockey Leagues, meanwhile, return with the hope of running a full season after two truncated efforts in 2019/20 and 20/21 due to the pandemic.

Munster’s top tier influence is confined to the women’s section with Catholic Institute and Cork Harlequins flying the province’s flag.

The former’s early moves a year ago – unbeaten in three outings – suggested they could be shaping up for a run at the play-offs and, with Olympians Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll leading the charge, it looks a strong target again.

Indeed, Limerick and south Clare is currently looking like one of the hotbeds of rising talent on the island.

Anna Horan is back following a year in the US with the UConn Huskies and she was part of the Irish development squad this summer alongside Laura Foley and Roisin Begley.

They open their campaign at Rosbrien on Saturday against UCD who have Olympians Michelle Carey, Hannah McLoughlin and Sarah McAuley in their line-up.

Cork Harlequins, meanwhile, travel to Dublin for a hotly contested opener against Muckross. Quins decided against travelling for the same tie last September due to Covid-19 concerns, a move which saw them ultimately forfeit the game 5-0, an immaterial penalty after the season was abandoned soon after.

Co-captains Yvonne O’Byrne and Michelle Barry will be the key figures in a youthful panel now coached by Eddie Gash.

On the men’s side, Cork C of I made a major statement last weekend in Munster Division One with a 5-0 win over Harlequins. This week, they face a debuting UCC who have picked up an exciting coaching option in former international Gareth Watkins – older brother of Olympian Chloe – following his move south from Monkstown.