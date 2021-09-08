Hockey: Ireland women prepare for 'cut-throat' World Cup qualifiers in Italy

Following a brief break in the wake of their maiden Olympic voyage, the Irish women's hockey team are back in action next month as preparations gets underway for the World Cup qualifiers - with just one spot up for grabs in Italy.
The event will take place in Pisa from October 21-24 with eight teams taking part looking to join co-hosts Netherlands and Spain, as well as Belgium, England and Germany at next year's showpiece event.
The qualifier is a straight knock-out winner takes all event with Sean Dancer's side, the top-ranked side in the tournament at 12th in the world, set to face the ever-improving France (27th) in the opening round.
Lying in wait in the semi-finals will be the winners of the Russia vs Belarus clash with the other side of the draw featuring hosts Italy, Scotland, Poland and Wales.
“It’s a cut-throat tournament," acknowledged Dancer. "Scotland and Italy from the A division and then France with a lot to play for given the next Olympics in Paris, progressing well, it will be a really tough tournament and the reality is only the winner gets to go to the World Cup.
“The way things have unfolded with the qualifiers in October and then hopefully doing well in the World Cup is really important for us. There will be some retirements and plenty of new players will get an opportunity to come in. That brings excitement and we need to harness that and push hard for the next six weeks.”