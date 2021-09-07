Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie looking for pre-World Cup boost with Zimbabwe series

The 20-over campaign in the UAE gets underway for Andrew Balbirnie’s side on October 18 against the Netherlands
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie (left) celebrates with Harry Tector after scoring a century during the win over South Africa. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 15:48
Joel Slattery

Next month’s World T20 is set firmly to the back of the minds of the Ireland cricketers as they prepare for their One-Day International series with Zimbabwe, which starts on Wednesday (Stormont, 10.30).

The 20-over campaign in the UAE gets underway for Andrew Balbirnie’s side on October 18 against the Netherlands with two warm-up games in the Middle East ahead of the tournament.

However, the immediate focus is on the 50-over game and this Cricket World Cup Super League series which valuable qualification points for India 2023 up for grabs.

It’s a series which will see former Ireland captain William Porterfield return to open the batting alongside Paul Stirling.

Porterfield missed the historic victory over South Africa in July through injury - a game where current skipper Balbirnie opened the batting and scored a century.

“William will go back to the top of the order,” Balbirnie confirmed. “I did it twice (against South Africa) and that’s probably twice more than I wanted to do it so I’ll go back to three.”

The games against Zimbabwe (Wednesday, Friday and Monday) will be the last international cricket before travelling to the Middle East so the skipper will be looking for key players to hit good form, despite the different format.

Adding that the 15-man squad has “pretty much” been picked, Balbirnie said balancing between the 20-over and 50-over codes is just part of competing at the highest level.

“The way it is at the moment, with all the cricket there is in the world, and all the different formats we play, you’re always delving in and out of One-Day and T20 cricket,” he said.

“We’re professionals at the end of the day and we have to be able to adapt to that. To be a good international cricketer, you have to adapt to all situations and conditions and changing formats is part of that.

“We’re leaving (for UAE) in less than two weeks so that is obviously exciting to look ahead to, but it will be more pleasurable to sit on a plane and go to a World Cup having won a series against Zimbabwe and finish off the World Cup Super League year on a high.”

