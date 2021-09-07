Cycling: Sam Bennett leads large Irish contingent in European Road Championships

The Carrick-on-Suir sprint specialist will be hoping to regain some of his early-season form
Sam Bennett: Leads a strong Irish team at the European Championships. Picture: LaPresse via AP

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 10:57

Sam Bennett will make his return to racing to lead the 22-strong Irish team at the UEC European Road Championships in Italy starting on Wednesday.

The Carrick-on-Suir sprint specialist, who missed the Tour de France through injury, will be hoping to regain some of his early-season form which saw him take seven victories.

Bennett will be joined in the Elite Men’s Road Race by Ryan Mullen, Conn McDunphy and Matthew Taggart. Powerful time triallist, Ryan Mullen will be a key ally for Bennett at the European Championships and is set to join Bennett at BORA – Hansgrohe for the 2022 season.

Both Ryan Mullen and reigning Time Trial National Champion Conn McDunphy will ride the 22.4-kilometer Time Trial on Thursday.

Megan Armitage and Ellen McDermott will represent Ireland in the Elite Women’s Road Race on Saturday. Armitage has shown her class in recent weeks winning Emptinne GP Roland Warnon in Wallonie, outspringing five-time Belgian Champion Ann-Sophie Duyck and finishing second at Kermis Erwetegem. 2020 Road National Championship bronze medallist Ellen McDermott completes the Elite Women’s Team.

Ireland will send a large U23 and Junior contingent competing across both the Road Race and Time Trial. The U23 Men’s Road Race team comprises of Kevin McCambridge, Aaron Wade, Dillon Corkery, Adam Ward, Devin Shortt and Matthew Devins. Both McCambridge and Wade will also ride the Time Trial.

Caoimhe O’Brien, Darcey Harkness and Lucy O’Donnell are selected for the U23 Women’s Road Race while Aoife O’Brien will ride the Junior Women’s Road Race.

The Junior Men’s team includes Darren Rafferty, Conal Scully, Ronan O’Connor, Adam Gilsenan, Dean Harvey and Ruairí Byrne. Rafferty and Scully both go in the Junior Men’s Time Trial.

All the road races except for the Elite Men’s Road Race will be decided on a 13.2km circuit which starts and finishes in Piazza Duomo. The circuit has 250m of elevation gain and features the Povo climb, 3.6km of a climb at 4.7% followed by a descent which brings the riders to Piazza Vicenza for the final 4km flat section to the finish line.

The Elite Men’s Road Race will feature an opening 73km loop in the Valle dei Laghi which leads back to Piazza Duomo in Trento where the riders will complete 8 laps of the 13.2km circuit.

The flat 22.4km Time Trial course features 90-degree curves, roundabouts and long straights. The course will begin at the MUSE, Trento Science Museum and will finish in Piazza Delle Donne Lavoratrici.

Irish Cycling Team - UEC European Road Championships, Trento, Italy.

Elite Men’s Road Race: Sam Bennett, Ryan Mullen, Conn McDunphy, Matthew Taggart. Elite Men’s Time Trial: Ryan Mullen, Conn McDunphy. Elite Women’s Road Race: Megan Armitage, Ellen McDermott. U23 Men’s Road Race: Kevin McCambridge, Aaron Wade, Dillon Corkery, Adam Ward, Devin Shortt, Matthew Devins. U23 Men’s Time Trial: Kevin McCambridge, Aaron Wade. U23 Women’s Road Race: Caoimhe O’Brien, Darcey Harkness, Lucy O’Donnell. Junior Men’s Road Race: Darren Rafferty, Conal Scully, Ronan O’Connor, Adam Gilsenan, Dean Harvey, Ruairí Byrne. Junior Men’s Time Trial: Darren Rafferty, Conal Scully. Junior Women’s Road Race: Aoife O’Brien.

Schedule

Wednesday, September 8

8.15am Junior Women Individual Time Trial

9.45am Junior Men Individual Time Trial

1.30pm Team Relay (Men/Women Team Time Trial)

Thursday

8.15am U23 Women Individual Time Trial

9.45am Elite Women Individual Time Trial

1.15pm U23 Men Individual Time Trial

3.00pm Elite Men Individual Time Trial

Friday

8.00am Junior Men Road Race

12.50pm Junior Women Road Race

3.30pm U23 Women Road Race

Saturday

8.00am U23 Men Road Race

1.15pm Elite Women Road Race

Sunday

11.30am Elite Men Road Race

