Patrick Monahan completes Paralympic Games with 12th place in marathon

The 35-year-old from Kildare, classified as T53 but racing against mostly T54 athletes, finished in a time of 1:32.54, four places higher than his Paralympic debut in Rio five years ago and in very different conditions
Patrick Monahan completes Paralympic Games with 12th place in marathon

Patrick Monahan competing in the Men's T54 Marathon at the Olympic Stadium on day twelve during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 12:22

A 12th-place finish for Patrick Monahan in the T54 marathon brought Team Ireland’s involvement in the Paralympic Games to an end in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo today. 

The 35-year-old from Kildare, classified as T53 but racing against mostly T54 athletes, finished in a time of 1:32.54, four places higher than his Paralympic debut in Rio five years ago and in very different conditions.

The Caragh man had done meticulous preparation in heat chambers for the expected heat but the race, which started at 6:30am locally, was played out in heavy rain and weather that was much more like home. 

Defending champion Marcel Hug and China’s Jong Zhang had a terrific tussle at the front before the Swiss superstar pulled away with just 2km remaining to win in 1:24.02, winning his fourth gold medal of these Games.

Zhang took silver in a personal best of 1:24.22 and America’s Daniel Romanchuck got away from a four-man chasing group to win bronze in 1:29.05.

With most of the world’s big city marathons cancelled due to Covid-19, it was a first race for Monahan in two years and he admitted that had made him very nervous beforehand.

“I was the most nervous I’ve ever been before a race because I hadn’t raced in two years. You’d be doubting yourself and it’s tough being on last but I’m happy with that, it was a decent pace.

“I usually look forward to racing but I was dreading it, the nerves were kinda getting the better of me, even this morning I was hoping I’d have grip. It’s such a tricky thing to get right so I’m glad it held up in the end.

“I’ve never prayed for rain before but I was actually praying for it here because I’d been struggling for grip here beforehand. The rain ended up being an issue at the start, the material was coming off my glove after 10km, but I had a spare pair in the back and they just held together.

“I got a poor start, I slipped on the rims a few times but I didn’t panic and got back into it and picked off a few lads as I went along. The course was tough enough and coming back was pretty hilly.

“It’s getting harder to get here, it was a very small field, so it’s a privilege to be here and hopefully I’ve inspired a few people at home to pass me out fairly quickly.

More in this section

US Open Tennis World no.1 Ash Barty out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers
Katie Taylor in action with Jennifer Han 4/9/2021 Katie Taylor wins every round in utterly dominant victory over Jennifer Han
Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton to land home pole at Dutch Grand Prix
#paralympics#athletics
US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic keeps calendar Grand Slam bid alive with win over Kei Nishikori

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up