Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton to land home pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Following an incident-packed qualifying – stopped twice after George Russell and Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi both crashed – Verstappen kept his cool to see off Hamilton
Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton to land home pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Verstappen delighted his home fans by taking pole (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 15:35
Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Following an incident-packed qualifying – stopped twice after George Russell and Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi both crashed – Verstappen kept his cool to see off Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas third.

Pierre Gasly lines up fourth for Alpha Tauri ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Formula One is back on Dutch soil following a 36-year absence and home favourite Verstappen did not disappoint as he took the 10th pole of his career.

The 70,000-strong orange army roared their man round all 14 corners of the 2.65-mile track and erupted in delight when Verstappen crossed the line.

Hamilton, who heads Verstappen by three points in the championship standings, pushed his rival all the way, improving with his final effort but coming up just short.

“It is an amazing feeling to get pole position here,” said Verstappen.

“It is the best starting position because overtaking is difficult but it is not going to be easy.”

Hamilton added: “It was so close. I gave it absolutely everything but Max delivered a great lap and deserves the pole.”

Seven days ago, Russell stole the show with a qualifying performance for the ages to claim a place on the front row.

But the Williams driver, who is set to be confirmed as Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate for next season in the coming days, was brought back down to earth here after he spun off at the final corner.

The Englishman lost control of his Williams through the long sweeping right-hander, sliding backwards into the gravel and bumping the advertising hoarding.

The session was suspended as Russell limped back to his garage. “I just pushed it too hard,” he said. “I am sorry about that.”

Following a 10-minute delay, the action resumed, but just moments later the other Williams was in the wall.

Latifi carried too much speed on the entrance to the eighth corner, falling off the track, and collecting the tyre barrier.

The Canadian was unharmed in the accident but was taken to the medical centre for a precautionary check-up. With less than two minutes on the clock, Q2 was abandoned leaving Lando Norris unable to improve. He finished 13th.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q1 and start’s Sunday’s race from a lowly 16th.

One spot behind him will be Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion was blocked by Haas rookie Nikita Mazepin with the incident to be investigated after the session.

Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, is absent here after testing positive for Covid-19. Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica is filling in for Raikkonen and the Pole, who last raced in 2019, finished 18th of 20.

More in this section

Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop to retire: 'I left my spikes on the track and walked away' Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop to retire: 'I left my spikes on the track and walked away'
US Open Tennis Naomi Osaka to take another ‘break’ from tennis after shock US Open defeat
Le Tour de France 2017 - Stage Five 'Racing has lost the fun element': Cyclist Dan Martin calls time on 14-year career
dutch#motorsportplace: uk
Kellie Harrington celebrates after defeating Sudaporn Seesondee 5/8/2021

Kellie Harrington turns down pro offers to stay amateur: 'It's not always about money'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up