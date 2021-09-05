Tokyo Paralympics: The 10 most memorable stories of heroism, heartbreak, and humanity

And there it ended, at least for another three years – a complex and complicated Paralympics finally in the books. It was a Games that, much like the five-ringed circus that preceded it, found a way to forge ahead amid great difficulty, serving up a two-week festival of sport that proved a wonderful feast of sporting escapism.

There was the typical blend of heartbreak and heroism, a slew of stories that made all those who gave it their time feel that bit better about humanity. These are the 10 things we’ll remember most.

Jason Smyth keeps his cool

Jason Smyth edged Algeria's Skander Djamil Athmani in a photo finish by just 0.01 seconds to win the T13 100m final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Every debate about the greatest Irish sportsperson should include mention – at the very least – of Jason Smyth. The Derry sprinter hasn’t so much dominated the T13 category in para sprinting as outright owned it for the past 15 years, and in Tokyo, he defied a difficult year beset by injury, the 34-year-old utilising his bullet start to gain a crucial step on chief rival Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria, who tried (and failed) to reel in the Irishman. Smyth’s 10.53 brought him home just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Athmani, a game of inches and the sweetest margin of victory in his career.

What’s more, he’s likely not done yet. “I feel there is potential for me to run faster,” he said. Smyth will be 37 come the Paris Games in 2024. A bridge too far? For most it would be, but maybe not for him.

The joy of the great unknown

One of the great pleasures of the Paralympics is discovering sports you’d never watched before and never thought you’d like, navigating the maze of rules and classifications to eventually get lost in the drama. Boccia and goalball stand alone on that front, the two sports that don’t have an equivalent in the Olympics – the former a type of bowls for those with motor skills impairment, the latter a cross between dodgeball and Olympic handball but reserved for those who are legally blind.

Then there are the curious takes on the sports we know well, like wheelchair rugby. Played indoors, the try-scoring is more like American football than rugby (with the ball needing to simply be possessed rather than touched down in the end zone). The final threw up an absorbing clash between Britain and USA, with Britain winning its first-ever title 54-49. The speed, precision, skill, and sheer violence on offer made it an absorbing show. Ten out of 10, would watch again.

Ellen Keane’s golden touch

Ellen Keane celebrates winning a gold medal. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Before she headed into the call room for the biggest race of her career, Ellen Keane’s coach Dave Malone gave her a simple instruction: “Whatever you do tonight, stick to the race plan.” At times in the past, the Dubliner had let her emotions boil over, the adrenaline forcing her to burn too much energy through the opening half of her specialist SB8 100m breaststroke event and have little left for the finish.

Keane knew the margins would be tight and the key section would be the last quarter, and despite her goggles filling with water at the start of the race, the 26-year-old swimming blind thereafter, she maintained her composure brilliantly to smash her PB, clocking 1:19.93 to edge gold by less than half a second from Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand. A little over a minute of swimming, one she’d spent a lifetime mastering, and Keane will now forever be a champion.

She said yes

Okay, she didn’t win a medal, but that didn’t mean visually impaired sprinter Keula Nidreia Pereira of Cape Verde couldn’t walk away from the T11 200m without some fresh bling. That arrived when her guide, Antonio Vaz da Veiga, briefly left her alone following the race to retrieve a ring from someone in the crowd, duly getting on bended knee to pop the question to the woman he’s been in a relationship with for the past 11 years.

“I always had a dream of getting married but we hadn’t planned anything and I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Pereira. “I am sure our parents will go crazy, they will like it.” And they say romance is dead.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal on the double

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal celebrate winning gold in the women's B time trial. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Perhaps it was because their success came after the wins of Jason Smyth and Ellen Keane. Perhaps it was because they’d both been here before, striking gold together at the Rio Paralympics. Whatever the reason, it seemed the achievements of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal in winning two gold and one silver medal in Tokyo still haven’t quite got their due recognition.

They started off their Games with silver on the track in the B 3000m individual pursuit but it’s long been on the roads where they’ve been seen to best effect. There, the tandem duo won gold in the B time trial before capping an unforgettable Games with victory in the women’s B road race ahead of Britain and Sweden. “Double Paralympic champions – oh my God almighty,” McCrystal so suitably surmised afterwards. “Never in my wildest dreams.”

The kindness of strangers

They say adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it, and if that’s true then Australia’s Stuart Jones is one stand-up gent. After the cyclist slipped a chain in the T1-2 time trial last Tuesday, his medal chance evaporated and he began slowly coasting to the finish in ninth place.

As he entered the final few kilometres, he drew alongside South Africa’s Toni Mould, a rider with cerebral palsy who was competing in a different event and churning away a lap behind the rest of her competitors. Rather than sulk about his own result, Jones turned to Mould and urged her on for the final uphill section, and through the blinding pain, she smiled back in appreciation. “Look, I wasn’t going to podium,” said Jones. “That lady is a true champion. That’s what the Paralympics are about.”

Victory in defeat

There was no shortage of heartbreak on display over the past fortnight, with the post-race interview by British swimmer Ellie Robinson striking an especially poignant tone. She was well outside the medals after battling a chronic condition in her hip that looks set to end her career at the age of 20, but she was adamant that hers was a “story of triumph, not a story of defeat” as she detailed the difficulties she had overcome just to make the start line.

🗣 “This is a story of triumph, this is NOT a story of defeat!”



If you watch one thing today, make sure it’s this @EllieRobinsonGB interview.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/NDIo1f2yq3 — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) August 30, 2021

Then there were the stories of the Irish athletes who didn’t make the top step of the podium, but whose medals still felt every bit as good as gold. There was Nicole Turner’s superb silver in the S6 50m butterfly, and Gary O’Reilly’s brilliant bronze in the H5 time trial – a first Paralympic medal for both, unlikely to be their last.

It's cruel, cruel summer (Games)

There are consequences for being late, or so said my year head in secondary school when he made me show up 15 minutes early for a month straight to counter a chronic habit of arriving just a few minutes after the starting bell. Harsh, you might say, but not as harsh as having a Paralympic title taken away from you for some slight tardiness.

That was the cruel hand dealt to Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who along with two other athletes arrived just three minutes late for his event, claiming they had not heard the announcement as it was in a language they didn’t understand. They were allowed to compete under protest and Zolkefli’s win was soon voided, with International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence sounding a lot like my year head when explaining the decision: “I’m sorry, rules are rules.”

Michael McKillop calls time

Michael McKillop took off his spikes and left them on the track after his 1500m final disappointment, the curtain coming down on a Paralympic career that has included four gold medals spanning three separate Games. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The end is never pretty. Such is the reality of life at the top end of sport, a place Michael McKillop has inhabited for the past 15 years. His dominance of the T37 category came to an abrupt end on Saturday, McKillop’s legs bankrupt on the biggest day of his season as he finished a lowly eighth in the T37-38 1500m final in a pedestrian 4:27.69, almost 30 seconds adrift of the winner.

After the race he took off his spikes and left them on the track, the curtain coming down on a Paralympic career that has included four gold medals spanning three separate Games. “I just want to hold my head up high knowing I’ve given everything to my sport,” he said. That much was undeniable. He’ll be missed.

Afghan duo find a way out

Sport can often have its relevance overplayed in the wider world, but it’s no exaggeration to say it proved life-changing for Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi. Thanks to assistance from the Australian military amid the crisis in Kabul, the pair of athletes were able to find a route out, passing several Taliban checkpoints and flying first to Dubai and then to Paris before arriving in Tokyo for the Games.

Rasouli took part in the T47 400m while Khudadadi competed in the K44-49kg category of taekwondo. “I strongly believe that through the Paralympic movement we can all deliver the positive message that peaceful coexistence is best for humanity,” said Afghanistan chef de mission Arian Sadiqi. “That we should keep and cherish peace because quarrels and negative feeling only destroy humankind.”