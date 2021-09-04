'Racing has lost the fun element': Cyclist Dan Martin calls time on 14-year career

Dan Martin has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the season, finishing a 14-year career in which he won stages of all three Grand Tours.

Martin, 35, celebrated stage victories on the Tour de France in 2013 and 2018, the Vuelta a Espana in 2011 and 2020, and completed his Grand Tour set with a win on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia in May.

He has also won two of cycling’s Monuments, with victory in Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2013 and the Giro di Lombardia a year later.

Martin will line up for Israel Start-Up Nation at the Tour of Britain which starts in Penzance on Sunday, but confirmed he is entering the final months of his career.

“After 14 seasons as a professional cyclist, I have decided to call it a day,” the Birmingham-born rider said.

“Though this huge decision has taken much thought, I feel that the time is right to move on as I want to achieve so many other things in life.” As well as winning individual stages, Martin also has six top-10 overall finishes to his name in the Grand Tours, three in the Tour de France, while his best was fourth place in last season’s Vuelta.

Martin said the decision had been “challenging and complex” given his results show he is still competitive, but admitted there were other considerations.

“I’ve realised that racing has lost the fun element – the whole reason I race in the first place,” he said.

Martin is the nephew of Ireland’s former triple crown winner Stephen Roche and the cousin of Nicolas Roche, competing alongside the latter at a third consecutive Olympic Games in July. His father Neil Martin was a British cyclist who competed at the Games in 1980 and 1984.

Dan is married to former British long-distance runner Jess Martin, with the couple having twin daughters.

“I feel fortunate to be deciding when I retire. I am genuinely grateful for the support of family, friends, fans and so many cycling team-mates and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career,” he added.

“I’m also looking forward to being more present as a father and husband at home and doing some simple things that are not compatible with the requirements of a cycling career, like going for a run with my wife.”