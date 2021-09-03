Why the Katie Taylor fight is not on Sky Sports

Matchroom’s now exclusive link-up with DAZN will see their stable of stars instead compete under the banner of the emergent sports streaming giant
Why the Katie Taylor fight is not on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn. Photo: INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Dave Thompson

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 17:21
Ronan Mullen

Promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent decision to end his firm’s 25-year boxing association with Sky Sports has already shook up all corners of the industry.

Matchroom’s now exclusive link-up with DAZN will see their stable of stars instead compete under the banner of the emergent sports streaming giant.

Katie Taylor is chief among them, her career-long affiliation with Sky now at its end.

While her previous fights have already been screened on DAZN in other territories, tonight marks the first occasion whereby Irish and UK viewers can see her solely on the digital platform.

“This deal is something we’re extremely proud of”, says Hearn.

“It’s probably the most exciting move as a business, I think, we’ve ever made. And we feel like it’s a huge opportunity for our fighters, the fans, and also for boxing, because now we have the firepower, the artillery, to just change the face of the sport here in the UK in terms of the fights we’re making, in terms of the value we’re giving to fight fans.

“Also, of course, it gives us the chance to move globally as a business, aligning with the DAZN global platform to move into a number of other markets as we’ve seen with Italy, Spain, America, and some big new markets we’ll announce in due course.

“What I can tell you is that to prise us away from a partner like Sky, where we had a number of rounds of negotiation, it certainly had to be a seismic deal."

DAZN is currently available for a revised monthly fee of €7.99. Tonight’s card in Leeds will be headlined by the world title rematch of Mauricio Lara and hometown favourite Josh Warrington, with Taylor’s contest against Jennifer Han serving as chief support.

Ascending British prospect Conor Benn, son of 1990s boxing legend Nigel, is among the others slated to compete in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at Headingley Stadium.

“The strategy for Matchroom Boxing is to be the absolute global powerhouse of boxing”, added Hearn, “and the strategy for DAZN is to be the unrivalled home of global boxing.

“I’ve already told DAZN that it’s our plan to have a show a week all over the world, in different territories. That for us is the absolute 100%, cast-iron strategy.”

More in this section

Cricket: Tipperary's Aaron Cawley named in Ireland Wolves squad for clash with Zimbabwe XI Cricket: Tipperary's Aaron Cawley named in Ireland Wolves squad for clash with Zimbabwe XI
Katie Taylor and Jennifer Yan 3/9/2021 Katie Taylor not overlooking latest challenge as Amanda Serrano superfight looms
Watching football at home on TV Your TV guide to all the sport on the box this weekend...
#boxing
2019 National Elite Mens & Womens Elite Boxing Championships Finals

Teen boxer dies after professional bout in Canada

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up