Why the Katie Taylor fight is not on Sky Sports

Promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent decision to end his firm’s 25-year boxing association with Sky Sports has already shook up all corners of the industry.

Matchroom’s now exclusive link-up with DAZN will see their stable of stars instead compete under the banner of the emergent sports streaming giant.

Katie Taylor is chief among them, her career-long affiliation with Sky now at its end.

While her previous fights have already been screened on DAZN in other territories, tonight marks the first occasion whereby Irish and UK viewers can see her solely on the digital platform.

“This deal is something we’re extremely proud of”, says Hearn.

“It’s probably the most exciting move as a business, I think, we’ve ever made. And we feel like it’s a huge opportunity for our fighters, the fans, and also for boxing, because now we have the firepower, the artillery, to just change the face of the sport here in the UK in terms of the fights we’re making, in terms of the value we’re giving to fight fans.

“Also, of course, it gives us the chance to move globally as a business, aligning with the DAZN global platform to move into a number of other markets as we’ve seen with Italy, Spain, America, and some big new markets we’ll announce in due course.

“What I can tell you is that to prise us away from a partner like Sky, where we had a number of rounds of negotiation, it certainly had to be a seismic deal."

DAZN is currently available for a revised monthly fee of €7.99. Tonight’s card in Leeds will be headlined by the world title rematch of Mauricio Lara and hometown favourite Josh Warrington, with Taylor’s contest against Jennifer Han serving as chief support.

Ascending British prospect Conor Benn, son of 1990s boxing legend Nigel, is among the others slated to compete in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at Headingley Stadium.

“The strategy for Matchroom Boxing is to be the absolute global powerhouse of boxing”, added Hearn, “and the strategy for DAZN is to be the unrivalled home of global boxing.

“I’ve already told DAZN that it’s our plan to have a show a week all over the world, in different territories. That for us is the absolute 100%, cast-iron strategy.”