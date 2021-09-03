Katie Taylor not overlooking latest challenge as Amanda Serrano superfight looms

The Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rivalry could still best be characterised as a cold war.

But those rules of engagement may soon change, their shared verbal jabs likely to eventually give way to more hard hitting ones in the ring.

For now, they remain on separate paths.

Those routes had been due to cross in May 2020, but then the global pandemic put paid to a sell-out Manchester clash.

Subsequent attempts to refix a date between the duo proved unfruitful.

Spring of next year has sprung up as the latest prospective date. That mooted meeting in the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden would amount to perhaps the biggest event in women’s boxing history.

But only if the two principals keep winning.

Serrano, herself a serial world titlist, has designs on becoming undisputed champion at featherweight before moving into KT’s conquered domain of 135lbs.

Taylor, who secured full lightweight supremacy in 2019, defends it once again on Saturday.

“I’ve no idea who is going to be next, to be honest, I’m obviously just purely focused on this weekend right now”, said the 35-year-old of the ceaseless Serrano chatter.

“I think [Serrano] was saying after her fight last Sunday that she wants to unify that division first. I don’t know when the fight is going to be made, it’s obviously one that has been talked about for years. And the fight hasn’t happened, not because of me. I obviously want the big fights and the big names. I guess the ball is in her court.

“There are obviously a lot of big names out there: Serrano, Jessica McCaskill [unified welterweight champion], the usual names. I’d obviously love those fights. I just have to get over Saturday night, that’s where my focus is completely. I have a job to do. It’s not going to be easy, I have to focus on this hurdle before thinking of the next step.”

Mandatory challenger Jennifer Han is primed to provide the opposition in that regard, the El Paso native a former featherweight belt-holder in her own right.

Despite those championship credentials, the 38-year-old veteran enters as an outermost underdog this evening. Taylor is the prohibitive 1/40 favourite.

“For all my fights, I always expect my opponents to bring their very best, better than they’ve ever performed before”, said Taylor of the task.

“I think she’s a very good fighter, very technical with a good amateur background. So I'm prepared for a very tough fight.

“I don’t tend to watch a lot of my opponents to be quite honest, I leave that stuff to my coach. But I’ve seen a few clips, of course, I know that she is technically very good and has a solid amateur background as well.

"She has a great record as well obviously, she has earned her place as the number one challenger with the IBF. She’s here to take all my belts, but I’m here to take all my belts home.”

For the Bray native, Leeds is in itself something of a home from home, Taylor’s paternal links to the city coupled with a well-chronicled allegiance to LUFC.

The event is set for the novel surrounds of Headingley Stadium, the 20,000 capacity venue poised to house boxing’s biggest UK crowd since the onset of Covid-19.

“I’m really excited, I feel like I haven’t fought in front of a crowd for a long time, so to have a chance to fight in front of over 20,000 people - the atmosphere is going to be electric.

"Obviously I have a soft spot for Leeds as well; I have great memories of coming here as a kid, of visiting the city, going to Elland Road for the Leeds United games. Those are some of my best memories as a kid, so this is going to be amazing. To have a chance to fight here is really special. I think this could be a phenomenal fight for myself.

“I obviously want the big nights. I have a great team of people around me, and their responsibility is to make those happen. I’m just here to focus on the fights themselves and the training, thankfully I have been involved in some of the biggest fights in women’s boxing. I don’t think we’ve ever ducked any opponent, my calibre of opposition in the past is clear to see.

"We want to be involved in history-making fights.”

Katie Taylor’s undisputed lightweight championship defence against Jennifer Han will be streamed live on DAZN on Saturday. The fight is due to start at 9.30pm.