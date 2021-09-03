Teen boxer dies after professional bout in Canada

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 16:28

A Mexican boxer has died, just days after being knocked out in a professional bout in Canada.

Welterweight Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, 18, died just five days after fighting Marie Pier Houle at the GVM Gala International in Montreal on Saturday.

She was knocked down in the fourth round and, according to reports, appeared to have a seizure after being dazed by a left uppercut and a right hook before being taken to hospital.

"It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away (Thursday) afternoon at 3:45 pm," his statement, published in French read, according to the BBC.

"The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement."

The World Boxing Council also paid tribute to Zapata: "The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán and the entire boxing family affiliated with the WBC, as well as all boxing, mourns this irreparable loss.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jeanette. May she rest in peace."

