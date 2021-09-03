Cricket: Tipperary's Aaron Cawley named in Ireland Wolves squad for clash with Zimbabwe XI

Aaron Cawley, from Horse and Jockey, grew up playing in Cork before moving to Phoenix, who play in the Leinster Premier League.
Tipperary's Aaron Cawley in action for the Munster Reds in the Cricket Ireland IP50 competition in June 2021. Picture: Harry Murphy

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 14:29
Joel Slattery

Tipperary’s Aaron Cawley has been added to the Ireland Wolves squad for Monday’s clash with Zimbabwe XI at Belmont in Belfast.

Cawley, 21, was part of the Ireland U19 squad for the World Cup in 2018 and the sole local player representing the Munster Reds in the inter-provincial championships this year.

Cawley and Barry McCarthy were added to the ‘A’ squad on Friday, after the provisional panel was named last month for the fixture, with selectors leaving flexibility to bring in two additional players closer to the match.

The Tipp bowler is joined by Munster team-mates Murray Commins, Matt Ford, Mike Frost and Josh Manley in the 13-man squad.

Reds captain Tyrone Kane, who played in Ireland’s first-ever Test match against Pakistan, previously tipped Cawley to make the step up to play at a higher level.

“He’s someone I’m really excited about seeing and really excited about captaining as well because he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’ll keep running in all day long for you,” Kane told the Irish Examiner ahead of the inter-pros.

He impressed in taking a three wicket haul as the Reds beat the Northern Knights to get their first-ever win in the Inter-Provincial Cup in June, as they finished their inaugural season in the 50-over competition on a high.

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield will skipper this side for the ‘A’ clash as he looks to get in game time ahead of the two nation’s senior teams meeting in a three-match series as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League next week.

Meanwhile, Tim Tector will follow in the footsteps of older brothers Jack and Harry as he becomes the third member of the family to captain the Ireland U19s as their squad for the World Cup qualifiers was named.

That tournament takes place at the Desert Springs Resort in Spain from September 17 as the Irish battle Netherlands, Scotland and Jersey for the one spot up for grabs in the West Indies in early 2022.

IRELAND WOLVES (squad v Zimbabwe XI): William Porterfield (Captain), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny, Matt Ford, Mike Frost, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker.

IRELAND U19 (squad for ICC Men’s Under-19s European World Cup qualifier): Tim Tector (captain), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Cameron Doak, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan. Non-travelling reserves: Daniel Forkin, Ryan Hunter, Robbie Millar, Ewan Wilson.

