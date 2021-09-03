Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal take another Paralympic gold for Ireland

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won Ireland's fourth gold - and their second - of the Paralympic Games.

The tandem cyclists made it three medals from the Tokyo Games, adding to their time trial gold and individual pursuit silver medals, with victory in the B road race. It's their fifth Paralympic medal in total after a time trial gold and road race silver from Rio in 2016.

The pair duelled with Great Britain's world champions, Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, and Sweden's Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem in treacherous wet conditions as the 92.4km race came down to the final 500m.

On the final climb, Dunlevy and McCrystal attacked to open up a gap as they left Great Britain and Sweden to battle it out for second. They crossed the line in a time of 2:35.53, seven seconds clear of the British duo.

"The road race is my favourite and I've always wanted to win that at the Paralympics," Dunlevy told RTÉ.

"In London, I was fifth in the road race, and then I got silver in Rio. To win it in Tokyo is a dream come true.

"It was a really challenging race. The Swedish were really technically very good and on the downhills we were losing ground to them. If they went ahead of us we had to use a lot of effort to get it back.

"It was a lot of on-off efforts and it was really draining as the laps went on.

"There was a chance there and we just had to take it. That was to attack really on that last climb coming in. We did, and we got a gap, and I just can't believe it held off to the line.

"I was fading off quickly though!"

McCrystal added: "I can't believe it because as a pilot I found that course so stressful in the rain.

"As Katie said we were losing ground on the descent. The climb I found tough because of the on-off during the race.

"I just said to Katie with about 2km to that we're going to have to kick the last little drag up. Because the British bike are the current world champions. I didn't want to take them to the line so we had to chance it.

"We chanced it, we got a gap, and we just went for it and I cannot believe we did that.

"I didn't really feel the rain too much. I was just concentrating on staying upright and the Swedish girls really put it up to us on the corners.

"Double Paralympic champions - oh my God almighty!"

Ireland's medal haul now stands at four gold, two silver, and one bronze as the Games come to a close this weekend.

There was frustration for the men’s tandem duo as they were unable to finish due to the torrential rain and difficult track condition. The pair of Martin Gordon and Eamon Byrne withdrew shortly after the beginning of the race.

Pat O’Leary’s bid to make the second Paralympic canoeing final of his career is still on hold but he finished the day on a high after winning the KL3 ‘B’ final in what he deemed his best performance of the year so far.

The Cork paddler, who finished sixth at Rio 2016, needed to make the top three on Friday to go through to the KL3 kayak final and missed out by just one place, despite his fastest time of the year.

He finished fourth in a season-best time of 42.203 behind Great Britain’s Rio silver medallist Tom Kierey (41.647) in a semi-final won by Australia’s Dylan Littlehales in a blistering 40.223. But the 48-year-old NUI Galway chemistry lecturer went on to win the B final in what he felt was his best-executed race this season, giving him a great boost ahead of his VL3 semi-final on Saturday.

His upcoming VL3 semi-final includes the Rio KL3 bronze medallist Caio Ribeiro de Carvalho from Brazil but O’Leary is the reigning European in this brand new event.

Patrick Flanagan brought the curtain down on his, and Team Ireland’s, Para swim involvement at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as he produced his best performance of the season on the biggest stage.

Flanagan was determined to soak in the atmosphere as he waved to his teammates in the stands before taking his place on the starting block for his S6 100m Backstroke heat. Flanagan showed plenty of determination in the pool as he always ensured he was in touch with the leaders.

It was in the final 50m that he most impressed as he cut the gap to the leaders to eventually finish in fifth place in a time of 1:26.81.

Roscommon’s Richael Timothy completed her programme on the Fuji International Speedway in the C1-C3 Road Race.

Timothy stayed with the group for the first lap as everyone adjusted to the soaking wet road conditions. As numerous attacks happened on the steep hills it became more difficult and Timothy was unable to maintain touch with the front runners. However, she did produce a good finish of her own to come home 11th place in a time of 1:21.22

The conditions played a huge part in Ronan Grimes’ Road Race as only 11 riders were still in the race after the first lap. Disaster was to strike for the Galway man as his bike jack-knifed under him under a bridge as he tried to avoid another crash. After getting back on his bike it was to prove too great a challenge to catch back up to the main group as he spent the next two hours battling gamely on his own to finish the race in 11th place on 2:29.21.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 10

B Tandem Road Race, Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal, 2:35.53 (1st - gold)

B Tandem Road Race, Martin Gordon & Eamon Byrne (DNF)

S6 100m Backstroke Heat, Patrick Flanagan, 1:26.81 (5th)

KL3 Canoe Semi-Final, Pat O’Leary 42.303 (4th); B Final, Pat O’Leary, 42.416 (1st)

C4-5 Road Race Final, Ronan Grimes, 2:29.21 (11th)

C1-3 Road Race Final, Richael Timothy, 1:21.22 (11th)