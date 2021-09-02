Cricket: Mark Adair stars as Ireland clinch series win over Zimbabwe

Ireland completed a T20 International series win against Zimbabwe as Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling laid the foundation with the bat before Mark Adair had a career-best outing with the ball as the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead with one game to play.

The impressive all-around display saw Ireland win by 64 runs at Bready before the sides return to the North-West venue for the fifth and final game of the series on Saturday.

Ireland's total of 174-4 could have been much higher as with five overs to go, they stood at 134-2, and eyeing up a score closer to 200.

Stirling and O'Brien had an opening partnership of 89 as Ireland got off to a fast start against a sloppy Zimbabwe side.

Stirling created even more history, his knock of 39 helping him climb to sixth on the all-time T20 international run scorers list, surpassing England captain, Dublin-born Eoin Morgan.

However, Zimbabwe, hampered by an injury to Ryan Burl, one of their star performers this series, in the warm-up, fought back gamely, ensuring that Ireland fell short of that mark despite late hitting from local hero William McClintock, playing his first innings for Ireland, and George Dockrell.

Adair was the star with the ball getting the wicket of Tadiwanashe Marumani with his first ball of the match before striking twice in his second over.

Craig Young returned to reduce Zimbabwe to four down inside the powerplay and Ireland never let the advantage slip, restricting the tourists to 110/9 in their allotted overs.

There were wickets too for Shane Getkate (2), Barry McCarthy and Simi Singh as all five bowlers called upon by captain Andrew Balbirnie struck in this facile 64-run win.