Katie Taylor: 'If you start to get complacent, that’s when you start losing'

Katie Taylor says she has no time for complacency as she takes on Jennifer Han this weekend.

The Bray native will enter as a prohibitive favourite when she defends her undisputed lightweight crown this Saturday at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium, the 20,000 strong sell-out comfortably amounting to boxing’s biggest UK crowd since the onset of the pandemic.

Mandatory challenger Han represents the opposition, the former featherweight titlist having made the move to 135lbs in search of women’s boxing’s marquee match-up.

Although the El Paso resident has been pegged as a 16/1 underdog, Taylor has left nothing to chance.

“This is a huge fight for both of us, I don’t overlook anyone”, said the Wicklow woman at Thursday’s press conference.

“I can’t afford to get complacent, in any of my fights. If you start to get complacent, that’s when you start losing. I have prepared for this like I would any other, I’m expecting a tough challenge Saturday and I’m prepared for that.

“For all my fights, I always expect my opponents to bring their very best. Better than they’ve ever performed before. I think she’s a very good fighter, very technical with a good amateur background. So I'm ready.

“It is unbelievable to be here, this is the first fight in a long time where I’ve fought in front of a live crowd, and the fact that it’s here in Leeds is great. Some of my best memories as a kid involve visiting this city, going to Leeds United games in Elland Road as a fan. The city obviously has a special place in my heart. I never thought I’d actually have a chance to fight here, so I’m just so excited about that.

“I feel great, I know I can’t do this forever but I still feel very, very fresh right now. I still have plenty more years left in the ring. This training camp has gone well, I feel sharp and strong. I can’t wait to produce one of my best performances."

A pro since 2009, 38-year-old Han belatedly assumes her place in the mainstream this weekend, with large swathes of her championship career thus far having occurred off-broadway. Come what may, she is keen to make up for lost time.

“My team and I have travelled a long way for this, to show the world what we have. I worked my entire life for this opportunity, I’m excited to be here and it’s my time.

“This has already been life-changing, I’ve overcome many, many obstacles to get to this point. I’ve never fought on this kind of a stage, so this is going to be amazing.

“I’ve been a road warrior, I know how it is, the odds are stacked against me.

“I was IBF champion for five years, but I was only fighting once a year because I couldn’t get the big fights. I can’t pause my life, I don’t have that luxury, so I had my baby. I'm very lucky and happy. I am in great shape, and I want to fight the best of the best, and that’s what I am doing on Saturday.

“She has amazing strengths, an Olympic gold medalist, undisputed world champion, she’s beaten a lot of talented fighters, but they are not the same as me.

"I’m not going to take anything away from her, but she’s beatable. Believe me, my camp and I are studying her inside and out. We have plenty of strategies.”

Following an unprecedented blend of events behind closed doors and with limited capacity, promoter Eddie Hearn has welcomed the full return of fight fans this month.

In a bill topped by Yorkshire favourite Josh Warrington, and which also features ascending British star Conor Benn, Taylor endures as a prime attraction once again.

“We’ve seen the rise of women’s boxing, it’s been incredible. Particularly the last couple of years. And while many fighters have been responsible, I think Katie has been the principal of that.

“I almost forgot what [occasions like] this felt like, to be back on the big stage. The atmosphere and anticipation for a massive event. 20,000 people at the Headingley Stadium. Leeds Rhinos will be transformed for an epic night of boxing. This will be one of the best cards we have ever put on.”