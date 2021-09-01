Cricket: Paul Stirling smashes unbeaten century as Ireland take series lead against Zimbabwe

Paul Stirling hit his maiden T20 international century as the powerful opening batsmen led Ireland to a match-winning total in the third match of the series against Zimbabwe, giving his side a 2-1 lead at Bready with two games to play.

Before today, the hard-hitting opener had brought up his half-century 18 times in the shortest international format without ever bringing up three figures. However, it was 19th time lucky, with Stirling finishing unbeaten on 115, his 75-ball knock containing eight fours and eight sixes.

Stirling's knock also moved him up to seventh place in the all-time T20I run charts. England captain, Dublin-born Eoin Morgan, is next in his sights.

Wednesday's century led Ireland to a score of 178-2, and a solid bowling effort meant that the men in green took the series lead, winning by 40 runs.

After taking their time to get going, Ireland timed the innings well, accelerating late on and hitting the 19th over for 25 runs, Stirling striking two sixes and two fours, en route to a score that was always going to be difficult to chase for the tourists.

A disciplined bowling performance meant Zimbabwe never came close to chasing down the target. Mark Adair took an early wicket, as did Josh Little in the stuttering run chase.

The required rate remained just out of reach of the tourists, though they battled gamely. Their struggles are perhaps best shown by the fact that no partnership lasted longer than three overs. Ben White, playing his fourth international, struck twice through the middle with Shane Getkate continuing his form with the ball.

Adair and Little cleaned up the tail, the former ending with three wickets and the latter with two, and the final wicket coming via a run-out.

The two sides meet again at the same venue on Thursday before the series finale on Saturday, with both those games also at Bready.