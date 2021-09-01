Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain complete Paralympics with personal best performances

Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain both completed their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games programme with personal best performances this morning.

Keane, who already claimed a gold medal this week, entered the final of the SM9 Women’s 200m Individual Medley in the hopes of putting together her best performance in the event and she delivered on that.

Keane sat in fourth place at the end of the first 100m but put in a brilliant 50m Breaststroke to enter the final 50m with hopes of challenging for a medal. However, it was not to be as the Dubliner came home to finish in 5th place in a time of 2:38.64 and a new personal best performance.

“I hadn’t really reflected that much on it, after my breaststroke it was just a whirlwind, I knew I wanted to swim well in my IM so I was just trying to get focussed and not get too caught up in it but even now I can feel the emotions creeping in so yeah it’s been a great games,” said Keane.

“I really want to say a big thank you to everyone at home who has cheered me on and cheered the whole team on and I just want to give a special mention to my teammate Patrick [Flanagan] who hasn’t started his games yet so he is in the pool tomorrow and I hope everyone will cheer him on for his 400 tomorrow and 100 backstroke the next day.”

Ní Riain, Ireland’s busiest Paralympian at Tokyo 2020, also brought her campaign to a close and it was one that will live long in the young Limerick woman’s memory. In her last event she maintained her brilliant record of reaching finals at her first games and then she set herself a new personal best in the SB13 100m Breaststroke as she touched the wall in 7th place.

She can now reflect on an excellent first appearance at the Paralympic Games where she appeared in five final and set new PBs in four of them.

“I’m very pleased with that race, it was faster than this morning, another PB so I can’t complain about that and I’m very happy,” she said.

“Looking back I think it’s been amazing, I’ve loved every minute of it and tried to take it all in, and overall it’s been a pretty amazing experience you know, to be part of the Paralympic Games.”