Katie Taylor open to potential bout with fellow Olympic champion Kellie Harrington

Katie Taylor was speaking ahead of her world title defence against Jennifer Han in Leeds
Katie Taylor: I was the proudest person in the world watching all the Irish athletes competing in Tokyo.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 20:08

Katie Taylor has left the door open to a potential future bout against fellow Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

Speaking ahead of her world title defence against Jennifer Han in Leeds, Taylor, who won gold at London 2012 didn't rule it out - but was keen to focus on the job at hand this Saturday, which is being broadcast on the DAZN network.

“If she decides to go pro, I guess we can talk about it. For the time being I have my own opponents to focus on,” Taylor said.

Taylor did add how proud she was of the fighters following in her footsteps at the delayed Games in Tokyo, admitting she kept a close eye on Team Ireland's class of 2021.

“I was the proudest person in the world watching all the Irish athletes competing and performing and to see that victory was absolutely phenomenal. It was such a great performance.

“It’s the honour of fighting for your country at the Olympic Games. There is nothing better really than bringing the title and the honour to your country. It is something very, very special.

“I was glued to the whole Games. Just to see her perform at the highest level and perform so well was absolutely incredible."

