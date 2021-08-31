Jason Smyth on Paris Paralympics in 2024: 'I feel there is potential for me to run faster'

It’s only three days since he won his sixth Paralympic gold medal, and Paris 2024 is three years over the horizon, but Jason Smyth admits that his thoughts have already turned towards the next gathering in the French capital.

That’s not to say those thoughts have congealed into a decision just yet.

The Derryman is 34 years of age. Half of his life has been spent chasing the finishing line in the T12 or T13 men’s 100m at these Games but he has a wife now and two beautiful young daughters. Plenty to mull over, then, going forward.

“It’s about assessing the landscape and where I’m at. Do I have more to give in terms of performances? At this stage it’s really thinking about things and when I get home.

“I’ll chat to my wife, people who helped me on the track, and just get an even bigger view of the landscape of what the next few years may or may not look like.

“Thinking about it but not clear on what exactly I’m going to do. I did say before the Games that Paris was something I’d be interested in going to, and it still is, but it’s just trying to assess and see where I’m at.

“One of the big positives is still being able to run pretty quick considering how tough a year it’s been. I feel there is potential for me to run faster.

“That race, I could have run faster. I tightened up over the last 20 metres. Without much consideration, there’s 10.4s there easily.”

In the event, 10.53 was not to be sneezed at. Not bad for an ‘auld lad’, like.

That he’ll be 37 come Paris is obviously pause for thought. If he isn’t in the winter of his sprint career yet then the coat and gloves are on the hallway stairs and ready to go and, of all athletic professions, his has no meaningful relationship with Father Time.

There are ways of slowing down the inevitable decline. Go back nine months and Smyth was struggling with injuries to the extent that he thought retirement was a here and now thing and not some distant line in the sand.

It started at the end of last summer with a back issue that spanned four months. There were times when he couldn’t touch his knees. Come April and May and it was an Achilles problem.

Injury continued to toy with his plans as late as last month but, in the end, he found himself able to pull through for another title thanks in no small part to a training regime that removed any high-risk exercises and reduced the load on his back.

That sort of planning and innovative thinking, in the gym and elsewhere, will be needed if he does push on but it’s about more than him. He hasn’t been home since the start of July. His kids started school yesterday. Whatever the decision, sacrifices will be the order of the day.

He’s quick to point out that others are making more - his wife, the team that has supported him – but he is at least continuing to return it all with ridiculous consistency. He’s 16 years at this crack now and still unbeaten in Paralympic, World, or European competition.

Twenty finals, 20 gold medals.

He’s already gone on record to describe this latest medal as the sweetest of the half-dozen won at the Games, not just because of that injury ordeal but for the quality of athlete that he had to beat to get the job done.

Skander Djamil Athmani, the Algerian he beat by one-hundredth of a second, is a former bronze medallist in the men’s 4x100m at the able-bodied African Games. His PB, from 2017 stood at 10.20 and he had run in the 10.50s twice this year.

Faster than Smyth in 2021, though not when it mattered most.

I think it’s also a good reflection of where the sport is going and has moved over time,” said the Irishman of a younger field. “It comes back to me and what I need to do in that moment. I know these athletes are there and will continue to be there and for me, it’s about getting my race right.

“I’ve done it, I’m the most experienced at it. I know how to win under pressure. The plan was to get out hard and really put them under pressure and when you put people under pressure in those bigger situations you tend to make people make mistakes. That’s one of the great things for me in that situation.”