Paralympics: It's gold for Dunlevy and McCrystal in cycling

Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won their second medal of this year's Paralympics.
The duo won gold in the Women's B Time Trial with a time of 47:32.07.
On Saturday, the two athletes delivered Ireland’s first Para Cycling medal of Tokyo 2020.
The para-cyclists took the silver and set a new World Record of 3:19:946 in their qualifying round for the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit.
Dunlevy and McCrystal were not the only cyclists in flying form today.
Earlier this morning, Gary O'Reilly added to Team Ireland's medal count securing the bronze in the Men's H5 Time Trial.
His first Paralympics appearance, he set a time of 39:36:46.