Nicole Turner wins Paralympic silver

Nicole Turner wins Paralympic silver

Ireland's Nicole Turner celebrates winning a silver medal

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 10:29
Colm O’Connor

Nicole Turner has won a silver medal in the S6 50m butterfly final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 19-year old from Portarlington produced a personal best of 36.30 seconds to come home behind China’s Yuyan Jiang (34.69).

Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington tweeted her congrats "I am balling my eyes out, Nicole Turner what an incredible swim, but what an incredible person, I'm lucky to know Nicole and genuinely she is one of the hardest working people I know and to top it she is just such a beautiful human her smile can light up any room."

More to follow…

More in this section

US Open 2021: Fans back, some stars out, line judges leave US Open 2021: Fans back, some stars out, line judges leave
Belgium F1 GP Auto Racing ‘Money talks’: Lewis Hamilton says F1 made ‘bad choice’ at Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen declared winner of aborted Belgian Grand Prix Red Bull’s Max Verstappen declared winner of aborted Belgian Grand Prix
Kerrie-Louise Leonard 30/8/2021

Paralympics update: Irish trio progress in the swimming pool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up