Nicole Turner wins Paralympic silver

Nicole Turner has won a silver medal in the S6 50m butterfly final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
The 19-year old from Portarlington produced a personal best of 36.30 seconds to come home behind China’s Yuyan Jiang (34.69).
Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington tweeted her congrats "I am balling my eyes out, Nicole Turner what an incredible swim, but what an incredible person, I'm lucky to know Nicole and genuinely she is one of the hardest working people I know and to top it she is just such a beautiful human her smile can light up any room."