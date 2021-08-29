Kevin O’Brien returns to form as Ireland level series with Zimbabwe

A sparkling Kevin O’Brien half-century, his first for Ireland in nearly two years, laid the platform for a series-levelling win in the DafaNews T20 series against Zimbabwe at Clontarf.

The last time he passed 50 in national colours, O’Brien carried onto a magnificent career-best 124 against Hong Kong, and while he didn’t quite match those heights here, this was an innings no less important, faced with a stiff total. Ireland had fallen to a three-run defeat in the opener, with Zimbabwe making 117 on that occasion, but found chasing a target of 153 easier, in large part thanks to O’Brien’s efforts. The first delivery he faced struck him on the wrist and left him requiring treatment from the physios, but he shrugged off the blow to play a match-defining knock.