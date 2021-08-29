Kevin O’Brien returns to form as Ireland level series with Zimbabwe

A sparkling Kevin O’Brien half-century, his first for Ireland in nearly two years, laid the platform for a series-levelling win in the DafaNews T20 series against Zimbabwe at Clontarf.
The last time he passed 50 in national colours, O’Brien carried onto a magnificent career-best 124 against Hong Kong, and while he didn’t quite match those heights here, this was an innings no less important, faced with a stiff total. Ireland had fallen to a three-run defeat in the opener, with Zimbabwe making 117 on that occasion, but found chasing a target of 153 easier, in large part thanks to O’Brien’s efforts. The first delivery he faced struck him on the wrist and left him requiring treatment from the physios, but he shrugged off the blow to play a match-defining knock.
At first, however, it was Paul Stirling who did the majority of the scoring, with O’Brien content to turn the strike over to his opening partner. Stirling nudged his second ball fine for the first boundary of the innings, and peppered the boundary thereafter, with a crunching back-foot smash and a lofted off-drive finding the extra-cover rope in contrasting but equally authoritative manners, with a six over the leg-side necessitating the delivery of a new ball.
By the end of the powerplay, Ireland had 53, with Stirling 31 off 27 and O’Brien 15 off 11. Two balls later, six had been added to the total but Stirling had been dismissed, with Ryan Burl dragging one down and punished before finding the inside-edge through to the keeper.
Earlier, Ireland had begun strongly, pegging Zimbabwe back regularly after a 35-run opening stand between Wessley Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani, only for an unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership to see Zimbabwe claim the ascendancy. Shane Getkate, the pick of the Irish bowlers, made the first breakthrough, Neil Rock settling under a spiralling top-edge from Madhevere, before Tector effected a special run out to see off Marumani. Sprinting in from the boundary as Regis Chakabva hared back for a second, Tector picked up and threw in one fluid motion, nailing the stumps direct to catch the opener short.
Getkate finished with three wickets while birthday boy Ben White also took his first ever international wicket, dismissing Craig Ervine.
Meanwhile, the Ireland women's team hammered France in the World T20 qualifiers. While defeat to Scotland makes progress unlikely, Ed Joyce's side bounced back, bowling out their opponents for just 24 before scoring the runs in less than three overs.