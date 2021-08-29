Gold for Ireland's Jason Smyth at the Paralympics

Ireland's Jason Smyth has taken gold in the T13 100m at the Paralympics, just edging a photo finish where he pipped Algeria's Skander Djamil Athmani by one-hundredth of a second.
The win gives Smyth his sixth Paralympic title and maintains his unbeaten run in championship races.
A brilliant start had Smyth making the early pace in the race but the Algerian came back strongly over the final 30 metres. However, the Derryman just held on to take another gold in an incredible paralympic career.
Earlier, the ‘Fastest Paralympian on the Planet’ had cruised into the final with a seasonal best of 10.74.
