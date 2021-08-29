Jason Smyth cruises into 100m final

Paralympic legend Jason Smyth comfortably qualified for the T13 100m final with a time of 10.74 seconds.

The visually impaired sprinter was the second quickest qualifier for the final which is scheduled for 11.53 this morning.

Smyth bids to write himself into the record books and add to his five Paralympic titles in the showpiece event.

Earlier Limerick swimming sensation Róisín Ní Riain was seventh in her S13 50m Freestyle heat (28.88 seconds).

The 16-year-old teenager returns to the pool tomorrow in the S13 200m Individual Medley.

Powerlifter Britney Arendse produced three personal bests in the 73kg final - 103kg, 104kg and 107kg.

The 21-year-old from Mullagh in Cavan, who took up the sport in 2016, finished seventh overall in her category.

In ParaArchery, Kerrie Leonard advanced to the 1/8 Elimination round on Monday. She said: “What I really want to get from these games is to get more people into the sport. I want more Para Archers. I want to create a system for spotting talent in Ireland and nurturing it, so the longer I can stay in the competition the better.”

Later this morning Tamsin Addison will again be in action at Equestrian Park while Kerry's Jordan Lee competes in the T47 High Jump.