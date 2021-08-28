'It's very disappointing' - Streimikyte upset after fifth in 1500m final

Greta Streimikyte has finished fifth in the T13 1500m final at the Paralympics.
The Clonliffe Harriers runner was well in contention for bronze on the final lap, but just came up short as Ethiopian Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu took gold, with American Liza Corso in second and Tunisia’s Somaya Bousaid third.
The fifth-place finishes follows a fourth for Streimikyte at the Rio games.
“Today it just wasn’t there. I ran better this season. Honestly, I don’t know what happened," a disappointed Streimikyte told RTÉ, having missed out on a podium place by three seconds.
"On the second lap I got into a comfortable position and I was kind of ready to go but it wasn't enough this time. It wasn't enough.
"I don't want to blame it on the conditions. We're (in Tokyo) for a while now and I wouldn't blame the conditions.
"I just didn't perform and it's very disappointing. I really hope that next Olympic Games or even coming up to Worlds, I perform better than I did today."