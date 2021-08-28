More Irish joy as Dunlevy and McCrystal take stunning Para-cycling silver

Para-cycling superstars, Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, have delivered Ireland’s first Para Cycling medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

It's the second medal for Team Ireland and only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

Dunlevy and McCrystal showed incredible speed in their qualifying round to set a new World Record of 3:19:946 in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit.

That set up their opportunity to race for gold in the medal race. However, the British duo of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall immediately broke that record with the next and final run.

The two tandem pairs then faced off for gold in the final but it was the British pair that made the better start and though Katie George and Eve managed to reel in their rivals in the middle thousand meters the pairing of Fachie and Hall ultimately re-established their lead before crossing the line to win gold.

This was an outstanding effort from Katie George and Eve who completed their campaign on the track with this medal winning performance to set themselves up well for their road campaign next week.

Eve McCrystal said: “I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland. He made sure that we would get here in best possible form. To get that performance, I just can’t believe it. I’m so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me – I am just so happy that we did this.”

28 August 2021; Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal of Ireland on their way to winning silver in the Women's B 3000 metre Individual Pursuit final at the Izu Velodrome on day four during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Katie George Dunlevy added: “I’m in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams. We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

Martin Gordon and Eamon Byrne produced another brilliant performance on the Izu Velodrome in the early hours of this morning to maintain the Para Cycling team’s record of having every rider deliver a personal best performance to date. The tandem duo are sprint specialists and they showed their class in the B1000m Time Trial final as they smashed their previous mark to finish on 1:01.545 in an excellent 5th place overall, well clear of the Spanish pairing in 6th place. Great Britain’s Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham took the gold medal with a new World Record time of 58.038.

Martin Gordon was delighted with the performance saying: "That’s a huge PB time. We didn’t just break our PB we absolutely destroyed it. To come over from World’s last year to get 1:03.6 and do what we did today, 1:01.545 is just fantastic.”

Speaking about the race, Pilot Eamon Byrne added “I couldn’t tell you about the race, never remember the kilo. Go out hard and try and be smooth in the middle and just die – and that’s what we did. It hurt a lot. Don’t look at split, tell you that was a power PB.”

Like the cyclists, every swimmer that has competed this week has broke their own personal best performances and that continued with Nicole Turner in the Aquatics Centre in the SB6 100m Breaststroke Heat. Turner finished 3rd in her heat to advance through to the final with that new PB of 1:40.82. That final will take place at 09:08am Irish time.

”It’s really important to get into the final tonight as it’s my last event before the 50m Butterfly, my main event, and I wasn’t expecting to get a morning PB so I’m delighted.”

Still to come today is the Para Equestrian Team event, the return of Nicole Turner for the SB6 100m Breaststroke Final and Great Streimikyte will try to win Ireland’s first medal on the track in the T13 1500m Final.