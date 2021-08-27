Disappointment for men and women on day of setbacks for Irish cricket

It was a disappointing day for the Ireland cricketers with both the men's and women's teams suffering defeats in games where they put themselves in positions to win.

For Ed Joyce's senior women's side, their hopes of a place at the T20 World Cup are all but over after defeat to Scotland Thursday morning in La Manga.

They now need the Scots to drops points against France or Germany - highly unlikely considering Ireland beat the Germans by 164 runs - before the Germans turned over the French on day 2 of the European qualifier.

Rebecca Stokell top scored for Ireland with 21 but they only posted 89/9 from 20 overs.

Despite miserly bowling from Ava Canning who conceded just five runs in four overs, the Scots got over the line with six balls to spare.

The men do have a World T20 to look forward to in October but stuttering preparations took another set back as they lost to a new-look Zimbabwe at Clontarf.

The African nation won't be at the World Cup in UAE and Oman but their inexperienced side held their nerve to hold on to a three-run win.

Ireland needed 18 runs off the last three overs and scored at a run a ball in the 18th and 19th overs but couldn't get away Richard Ngarava's accurate death bowling as Andrew Balbirnie's side throw away the game from a winning position.

The bowling of Craig Young, Barry McCarthy and Ben Young, playing just his second international, were among the few positives as the five-match series continues on Sunday.