Disappointment for men and women on day of setbacks for Irish cricket

Ireland's hopes of a place at the women's T20 World Cup are all but over after defeat to Scotland
Disappointment for men and women on day of setbacks for Irish cricket

OUT OF HIS GROUND: Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe runs out Ireland's Craig Young of Ireland. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 16:19

It was a disappointing day for the Ireland cricketers with both the men's and women's teams suffering defeats in games where they put themselves in positions to win.

For Ed Joyce's senior women's side, their hopes of a place at the T20 World Cup are all but over after defeat to Scotland Thursday morning in La Manga.

They now need the Scots to drops points against France or Germany - highly unlikely considering Ireland beat the Germans by 164 runs - before the Germans turned over the French on day 2 of the European qualifier.

Rebecca Stokell top scored for Ireland with 21 but they only posted 89/9 from 20 overs.

Despite miserly bowling from Ava Canning who conceded just five runs in four overs, the Scots got over the line with six balls to spare.

The men do have a World T20 to look forward to in October but stuttering preparations took another set back as they lost to a new-look Zimbabwe at Clontarf.

The African nation won't be at the World Cup in UAE and Oman but their inexperienced side held their nerve to hold on to a three-run win.

Ireland needed 18 runs off the last three overs and scored at a run a ball in the 18th and 19th overs but couldn't get away Richard Ngarava's accurate death bowling as Andrew Balbirnie's side throw away the game from a winning position.

The bowling of Craig Young, Barry McCarthy and Ben Young, playing just his second international, were among the few positives as the five-match series continues on Sunday.

More in this section

Róisín Ní Ríain before the race 26/8/2021 Paralympics: Roisin Ni Riain swims another personal best to finish fifth in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day One Paralympics: Róisín Ní Ríain makes another final in Tokyo
Tennis - 2011 US Open - Day Fifteen - Flushing Meadows US Open: The end of the ‘big three’ era finally descends on tennis
#cricket
Ellen Keane celebrates winning a gold medal 26/8/2021

Ellen Keane: 'Now that I have the gold, I'm more at peace'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up