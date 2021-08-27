Ellen Keane: 'Now that I have the gold, I'm more at peace'

Sportspeople often describe the moment of victory in terms of relief rather than elation. Like a climber who reaches the summit, the effort is sometimes so great that the emotions can be dulled even as they finally get to plant the flag and survey their new surrounds.

Others simply struggle to grasp the sheer enormity of what they have just done.

There was no beaming smile or frantic thrashing of the water when Ellen Keane claimed gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. No fist pump in triumph. She was calmer than the water that continued to lap around her after touching the wall.

This wasn’t just about the gold. The Dubliner had pipped New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe, a Paraswimming legend whose reclassification into her orbit late in the last cycle had briefly left her cowed at the increased scale of the task to come.

Keane’s PB pre-Tokyo was 1:22.00 flat. It was a mark on which she had been marooned, like a shipwrecked mariner on some tropical island, for at least five years. Taking over two seconds off it at a Paralympic Games was a triumph of timing and talent.

Years of frustration. Over. Gone.

“So, for me, all I wanted was a fast time,” she explained from Tokyo this morning. “If it meant I was going to get a medal, that was amazing, but as soon as I looked at the clock and saw 1.19 I was more even more thrilled and that’s why my reaction… “I have been told I was a bit underwhelmed. I think it is because I finally did something that I knew I was capable of. I was just so chilled about it. I knew I was capable of that. I didn’t feel the need to react with my arms throwing in the air because I knew that was for me.”

She is 26 now. Her first Games, in Beijing in 2008, were half a lifetime ago. The journey from there to here was never far from her mind, or that of those closest to her.

“It only took you 13 years,” her coach Dave Malone joked when she exited the pool.

She spoke this morning about how Rio was, in a way, her first ‘real’ Games. How she was still a child in Beijing and in London four years later. Still someone who was trying to come to grips with herself as a person and with her disability.

It's made for a long road.

"I feel like I've been walking the walk for a long time and I haven't had the gold medal, not to support me, but to show I am capable of doing what I want to do,” Keane said from Tokyo this morning. “Now that I have it I'm finally a little bit more at peace.”

At peace, yes, but sleep-deprived with it.

There was no chance to go through her normal ‘swim-down’ yesterday and drain all the lactate acid from her body. Her day was upturned when she touched that wall first, the usual routine replaced by media and doping controls and a medal ceremony.

The result was a body racked by pain when she woke up this morning after a fitful sleep that didn’t kick in until 3am and ended far too early when the cleaners, oblivious to the occupant and her life-changing race, knocked on the door.

The only constant through the night was the gold medal she kept under her pillow.

Normality beckons again. It has to. There will be a whirlwind of emotions and demands on her time as soon as she hits the arrivals area at Dublin Airport but Keane still has a race to run in the 200m individual medley next Wednesday and it is more than a box to be ticked.

“It’s a real open field. All the girls are swimming so fast but so am I and I have never gone at such a fast time in my breaststroke before. So knowing that I have that for my third 50 in the 200, who knows what I will be able to do in the 200 IM?

“It’s really exciting,” she said of an event that is not her best. “I feel stronger than I’ve ever been. I didn’t make the final in Rio so to make the final is what I’m planning on doing and just to make a good time would be the icing on the cake.”