Paralympics: Róisín Ní Ríain makes another final in Tokyo

Róisín Ní Ríain has swam another peresonal best in Tokyo to reach the final of the S13 400m freestyle.
The Limerick teenager will return to the pool at 11:43am Irish time for her third final of the week.
The 16-year-old finished third in her heat in a time of 4:45.14, qualifying as the seventh fasted swimmer for the eight-person final.
Elsewhere, Ronan Grimes lost his bronze medal race in the Men's C4 4000m individual pursuit, losing to Colombia's Diego German Duenas.
In table tennis, Colin Judge, who received a walkover on Thursday, was back in action against Russia’s Vladimir Toporkov in the men’s singles at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym.
Judge lost his opening match against China’s Zhao Ping 3-1 on Wednesday and he went down by the same score in this last-16 match, despite rallying to win the third set 11-3.
In archery, Kerrie Leonard is currently in 18th place in the women’s individual compound open competition