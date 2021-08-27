Paralympics: Róisín Ní Ríain makes another final in Tokyo

The Limerick teenager will return to the pool at 11:43am Irish time for her third final of the week.
Ireland's Roisin Ni Riain during the Women's 100m Butterfly - S13 Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture: John Walton/PA

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 08:17

Róisín Ní Ríain has swam another peresonal best in Tokyo to reach the final of the S13 400m freestyle.

The 16-year-old finished third in her heat in a time of 4:45.14, qualifying as the seventh fasted swimmer for the eight-person final.

Elsewhere, Ronan Grimes lost his bronze medal race in the Men's C4 4000m individual pursuit, losing to Colombia's Diego German Duenas.

In table tennis, Colin Judge, who received a walkover on Thursday, was back in action against Russia’s Vladimir Toporkov in the men’s singles at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym.

Judge lost his opening match against China’s Zhao Ping 3-1 on Wednesday and he went down by the same score in this last-16 match, despite rallying to win the third set 11-3.

In archery, Kerrie Leonard is currently in 18th place in the women’s individual compound open competition

