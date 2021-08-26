'Remarkable' Paul Stirling set for 300th appearance for Ireland in Zimbabwe series opener

Curtis Campher and Neil Rock will make their T20 international debuts as Ireland’s preparations for October’s World Cup continues with a five-match series against Zimbabwe starting on Friday (Clontarf, 12pm).

The postponed, then re-homed World Cup sees Ireland open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 18 in Abu Dhabi before playing Sri Lanka and Namibia later that week.

With the top two from that group joining the big guns in the Super 12 stage, it is crucial for the Andrew Balbirnie-captained side, who have only played three T20Is since March 2020, to find form quickly ahead of the trip to the UAE.

On the other end of the experience scale, Paul Stirling will play his 300th game for Ireland as he returns from The Hundred, where he was man of the match in the final of the English domestic competition representing the Southern Brave.

“It’s remarkable really,” captain Andrew Balbirnie said of the star batter, describing himself as Stirling’s biggest fan “bar his parents”.

“I think he’s really happy with getting that exposure that he absolutely deserves. I’m a big believer that he should be playing in every domestic competition around the world because he’s that good.

“Paul is going from strength to strength, his exploits last week in The Hundred final were brilliant, not just for himself but for Irish cricket.

Paul Stirling playing with the Southern Brave in The Hundred earlier this month. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

“We’re very lucky that we still have Kevin (O’Brien), William (Porterfield) and Paul who are all in the squad who have all played 300-plus games.”

Apart from Campher and Rock, the other uncapped player in the squad is William McClintock and captain Balbirnie hinted he will make his international bow in the series.

Of the 16-man panel named for the series, only Mark Adair is unavailable for selection on Friday as he nurses a back injury.

Meanwhile, Gaby Lewis created history by becoming the first Irish women to score a T20 international century as Ed Joyce’s side made a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Lewis shot an unbeaten 105 off just 60 balls as herself and Rebecca Stockell got Ireland off to an excellent start before posting 196/2 - way too much for the Germans to handle who only responded with a meagre 32/3 off their 20 overs.

Next up for the Irish is Scotland on Friday before games against France and Netherlands with only the group winners progressing to the global qualifier.