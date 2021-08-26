Ellen Keane: 'I just knew I was capable of doing something great'

Ellen Keane has claimed Ireland’s first medal of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo - and it’s a gold.

Keane, a bronze medallist in the SB8 100m breaststroke at the 2016 Games in Rio, had swam the quickest race of her life earlier this morning when clocking a time of 1:21.71 to book her place in the final in the same event.

The Dubliner went faster again to claim top spot on the podium with a time of 1:19.93. That brought her home ahead of New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe in second and it sparked wild celebrations among family and friends back at home.

Speaking to RTÉ a delighted Keane said: “When I dove in, my goggles filled up with water! I think that was a good thing as I couldn't see where the girls were around me. Just on the turn I kind of saw Sophie (Pascoe) a little bit but I just had a gameplan in mind and I stuck to that.

“The last thing my coach said to me before I went in was‘ If I need to push you in a wheelchair home, I want those legs wrecked. And that is exactly what I did.”

Keane revealed that she had a specific approach in place for the final.

“I tend to rush my stroke when I go fast. For me, I am a strong person and If I rush my stroke I don’t get any power from my legs so it was more about being long and strong and controlled and trying to keep it as streamlined as possible.”

Keane has admitted to struggling with nerves in the past but had no such issues in Tokyo.

“I took a break from social media because I felt it was distracting me a bit. Even going online I could feel the nerves creeping in.

“For this Games, I wanted to be as present as possible and that is really what I have been doing. This is the first game I have been at where I have not been nervous, I’ve been so calm. Even last night, I was a bit worried as to how calm I was! For the heats I was a little bit nervous but for the final, I was calm again.”

She continued: “I just knew I was capable of doing something great and it was trusting that feeling and trusting myself. I’m nearly glad the Games were postponed because I’ve had that time to really work on myself. I usually get really nervous in these competitions but the past 18 months I’ve really learned to trust myself and that is what happened here today.”

Keane made her Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 - 13 years later she claimed her first gold medal.

“Beijing is so long ago. I thought I would have won a gold medal a long time ago and that did get to me through the years.

“But having that break (due to Covid) and having that time off made me miss the sport and fall in love with the sport again.

“This was an opportunity to enjoy it and see really what I am capable of. I didn’t put any pressure on myself.”

Earlier, Róisín Ní Riain had made her final by finishing third in a world-class field of the SB13 100m heat with a new PB of 1:09.23 and the 16-year old from Limerick followed it up by slicing another huge chunk off her best with a time of 1:08.61 to finish in sixth.

“Really delighted,” Ní Riain told RTÉ after the race. “The hundred back is, I think, my main event and I’ve been stuck in the same place now for the last few years so to be able to go 1:08, I’m pretty happy with that.”