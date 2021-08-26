AFLW season start delayed due to Covid

The start of the AFLW season has been delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19 pandemic in Victoria & New South Wales.

The competition was scheduled to commence in December however officials have now targeted a January start due to changing and complex health situations in two states.

AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said that the health and safety of the community remained the priority for the league.

"As we prepare for Season Six, we know the nature of playing professional sport in a pandemic means we will continue to be presented with challenges in the lead up to and during the season and, as a result, have made the decision for the NAB AFLW Competition to commence in January next year."

She said the league remained committed to completing a full 10-round season plus finals – an increase from nine rounds in 2021 – and would continue to communicate with all clubs and players as soon as decisions were made.

AFL Players’ Association CEO Paul Marsh said: "The AFLPA and players understand the challenges that COVID is currently presenting to society and our industry. The decision to push back the start of the season is a sensible one in the current circumstances and has been worked through with AFLW player leaders.

However, it remains unclear when the Irish players will now fly out to Australia for the start of pre-season which now has been delayed due to the lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney for the month of September.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne has appointed Irishman Kevin White as Head of Performance. White joins the club from Collingwood, where he has been at the Pies for over a decade, including four seasons in the club’s senior high-performance role. The former UL Graduate hailing from Dublin initially joined the Pies’ sports science department in 2011, following an eight month international sports science scholarship with the club.

North GM football, Brady Rawlings, said White will be a valuable addition to the club. “Kevin has been involved at Collingwood over a ten-year period, which led to managing the performance team over the last three seasons. Over this period he has become a leader within the AFL industry,” Rawlings said. “In that time he led an overhaul of the Magpies’ fitness regime and we’re excited to add his expertise, experience and knowledge to our football program. We are excited with the group of young talent we have and we are at a crucial point to set us up for future success. We believe Kevin can help lead our on-field success.”