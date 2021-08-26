Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain qualify for Paralympic finals

Swimmers Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain both advanced to their respective finals in the overnight action at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Keane, who was competing in her favoured event, the SB8 100m breaststroke, produced a personal best of 1:21.71 to qualify for this morning's final at 11.40am.

The four-time was hugely impressive in a heat which featured the highly rated Sophie Pascoe (New Zealand) and Marques Soto of Spain.

“The heat was fun, I just wanted to get in and swim fast and that’s what I did. Tonight though the girls that I swim against are world class so anything can happen tonight in the final”

Keane had been preceded into the pool by the rising start from Limerick; Róisín Ní Riain. The 16-year-old made her Paralympic debut on Wednesday today she made light of competing against a world class field to finish third with a personal best of 1:09.23 in the SB13 100m backstroke.

"I’m happy with it,” Ní Riain said. “I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, it’s a PB, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening.”

Her final takes place at 11.12am.

Earlier in the morning, the star tandem duo of Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal recorded a national record time of 1:09.044 in the B1000m time trial - with an average speed of 52.1km/hour.

“We are really happy with our race, really happy with our result because we got a PB by 1.3 seconds and delighted with the race,” Dunlevy said after their sixth-place finish. “We couldn’t have done any more, a PB is fantastic.”

“Today was a nerve settler for us,” McCrystal added. “It was really good to have it before the 3000m (on Saturday), so that we could go through the warm-up, the procedure. All you can do on the day is go faster than you’ve gone before and I think it shows that we’ve got form, hopefully it will carry on to the next three events.”

Galway’s Ronan Grimes also produced a personal best performance in the C4 1000m time trial final with a ride of 1:08.62. Grimes finished in 15th with Spain’s Cabello winning with a new world record when taking gold.

Grimes said: "I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, it’s a Pb, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening”

Elsewhere, there was a late change for Table Tennis star, Colin Judge ,in the Class 3 as his opponent, Welder Knaf, from Brazil withdrew from the tournament giving Colin a walkover from his second match that had been due to be played today. Judge will now have to wait until today’s action finishes before he discovers his second round opponent.

Irish in action today: Equestrian Grade IV Individual Test, Rosemary Gaffney, 09:53am; Grade V Individual Test, Tamsin Addison, 12:33pm; S13 100m Backstroke Final, Róisín Ní Riain, 11:12am; SB8 100m Breaststroke Final, Ellen Keane, 11:40am.