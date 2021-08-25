Nicole Turner swims two personal bests in one day as she finishes eighth in Tokyo

Nicole Turner has come in eighth place in her first Paralympic event of the week on Wednesday morning swimming her personal best in the final.
Turner, produced a personal best performance in the S6 50m Freestyle to finish in fifth place in her heat with a time of 35:36, before knocking 0.07 off that time in this final.
There was gold for Yelyzaveta Mereshko of Ukraine with her compatriot Anna Hontar getting bronze while American Elizabeth Marks won the silver medal.
"From this morning the aim was to get into the final," a content Turner said after the race, ahead of her next event on Friday.
The Dubliner also had a word for the support she got from the stands, with other members of Team Ireland and support staff cheering her on.
"They are making it feel like home," she added.