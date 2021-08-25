Nicole Turner and Róisín Ní Riain into finals as Irish make impressive start to Paralympics

Nicole Turner of Ireland during a training session at the Tokyo Aquatics centre prior to the start of the Games. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 09:10

Nicole Turner and Róisín Ní Riain are into Paralympic finals after Team Ireland made an impressive start to the Tokyo Games with eye-catching performances and personal bests the order of the day.

Turner and Ni Riain are both in action later Wednesday morning in their respective finals, the Limerick teenager powering into the final with a PB in her Paralympic debut.

Earlier, Barry McClements was first up for the Irish, who also achieved a personal best, however he fell agonisingly short of reaching his final.

Away from the pool, Richael Timothy competed in the C1-C3 3000m Individual Pursuit where she produced a blistering performance just narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

Elsewhere, Colin Judge showed incredible character in his Class 3 men’s singles qualifying event first round match. Paired up against World number 6, Zhao Ping, it was always going to be difficult and the Irishman lost by three sets to one. His competition is not over yet, however, as he can still make the next round.

Tokyo 2020 Team Ireland Day 1 Results

Barry McClements, S9 400m Freestyle, 4:27.11, 5th position (9th overall)

Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle, 35:47 (PB) *advances to final

Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Butterfly, 1:08.18 (PB) * advances to final

Richael Timothy, C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit, 4:11.69 (PB)

Colin Judge, Class 3 Men’s Singles Qualifying, (7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 6-11)

Team Ireland Day 1 Finals Schedule

10:46 Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle

11:38 Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Butterfly

