Paralympics preview: Ireland hoping for gold ahead of showcase for ‘best of humanity’

It’s one of the enduring wonders and great misfortunes of the Paralympic Games that they take continue to take place a few weeks after, rather than before, the Olympics.

Not only does that timing curse them to become an afterthought for so many who have binged on the five-ringed circus for so long, it also pitches them into a battle for eyes and audiences with European soccer leagues which, as we know, leave precious little space for others once they barge back into the room at the end of summer.

And that’s a great shame, because among the 4,537 athletes who will compete in Tokyo across 22 sports over the coming 12 days, there’s a wealth of stories that will evoke, entertain, and enlighten us in a way that few other events can match.

Ireland has a team of 29 athletes, and they look hard-pressed to surpass their performance at the 2016 edition in Rio, where they won four gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, or indeed the 2012 Games in London where they won a whopping eight gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

One of their best hopefuls gets her Games underway tomorrow morning, with swimmer Ellen Keane going in the heats of the SB8 100m breaststroke at 3:05am Irish time, with the final to follow at 11:40am.

A bronze medallist in this, her specialist event, at the 2016 Rio Games, Keane looks capable of going even better in Tokyo. At the age of 13, she finished sixth at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics and, this being her fourth Games, there’ll be no more talk of taking in the experience or how this might stand to her in the future. For the 26-year-old Dubliner the time is now, this likely being the best chance she’ll ever get.

As with Keane, there will be a familiar ring to many of the names who reach the podium for Ireland, with Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Katie-George Dunlevy, Eve McCrystal, and Niamh McCarthy all aiming to replicate their medal-winning feats in Rio.

They are the most obvious starting point in the search for Irish medals, but a new addition, Colin Judge, could go all the way in his Paralympic debut. The 26-year-old Dubliner missed out on Rio by one place but the table tennis player is a big contender in class 3 of the men’s singles. He was born with three missing limbs and his journey into para-sports began at the age of 12, Judge admitting he’d felt left out when several of his friends took up rugby.

He was European champion in 2017 and, having attended the London Paralympics in 2012 as a spectator, a seed was sown that will finally come to fruition this week.

“Table tennis made me realise that even though there were a lot of things I can’t do, there is a hell of a lot of things I can do,” he told RTÉ. “If I can help the younger generation and share my experience with kids that are struggling with their disability, I think that would be really special.”

Therein lies the power of the Paralympics, an event that constantly struggles to strike the right balance between celebrating how different it is while also asking to be treated just the same. As has so often been an issue in coverage of women’s sport, the commentary can all too often venture down a road of being sympathetic and charitable to the point of becoming patronising, something that ultimately achieves the exact opposite effect to the one intended. Because if everyone is great, then soon enough no one is great, and if that’s the tone we get then apathy is often the result among audiences.

All the same, there’s no point shying away from the personal stories involved, given so many offer such life-affirming lessons about persistence in the face of great adversity. You only need to check in with the Irish team to see that, to understand the power of what Ellen Keane teaches young people about body image: that the biggest obstacle to acceptance lies only in the story they tell themselves about their physical differences.

Then there’s Britney Arendse, a 21-year-old powerlifter from Cavan whose life was changed irrevocably at the age of nine when she was a backseat passenger in a car crash that left her paralysed from the waist down. I asked her last week what message her story sends to others with disabilities (and in case you thought that was some tiny sector of society, remember it’s about 15% of the global population — or about 1.2bn people).

“Never give up,” she said. “There’s always something you can do. Always follow your dreams of being whatever you want to be. There are no limits.”

At the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday night, Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, struck a similar tone. For much of the past week, Parsons was defending the decision to stage the Games amid a worsening Covid situation in Tokyo, but given the Olympics returned just 404 Games-related infections from 600,000 screening tests, the evidence seems clear that the rise was not driven by that event, and we can expect similar from the Paralympics.

With athletes from around the world at long last united in front of him, Parsons said: “We want to change the entire world. The Paralympic Games are a platform for change but every four years are not enough. It’s up to each and every one of us to play our part every day to make for a more inclusive society. Difference is a strength, it is not a weakness.

“Now is your moment to show to the world your skill, your strength, your determination. If the world has ever named you, now if your chance to be renamed: champions, heroes, friends, colleagues, role models, or just humans. You are the best of humanity and the only ones who can decide who and what you are. You are the truth, you are amazing.”

Over the next 12 days it’s worth giving them our time, our attention, to find out why.