Britney Arendse and Jordan Lee carry Irish flag as Paralympics gets officially underway

Britney Arendse and Jordan Lee have carried the Irish flag into the Olympic Stadium Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were among those present for a day organisers and many athletes feared may never happen.

The long-awaited event took place precisely 364 days later than planned and more than 16 months since being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the ‘Parade of Nations’ uses the alphabet of the home nation, Iceland were second out after the hosts, followed by the Irish team.

Notable absentees from the occasion were New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The Kiwi contingent opted not to attend due to Covid-19 fears, while the Afghan flag was flown by the International Paralympic Committee as a sign of solidarity after athletes from there were denied a chance to perform at the Games by the uncertainty caused by the recent Taliban takeover.

One Afghanistan-born athlete present was Abbas Karimi. The swimmer, who was born without arms, was involved in a poignant moment as he and club throw athlete Alia Issa began the procession of competitors from across the world as flagbearers of the six-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT).

Syrian refugee Issa will make history as the team’s first female member.

Thoughts now turn to the competition itself as the first Irish athletes will start their campaigns for Paralympic glory tomorrow on a busy day for the Irish. The first Irish athlete to compete in Tokyo will be Barry McClements who is due in the pool for his S9 400m Freestyle heat at 01.06am Irish Time. He will be joined by fellow swimmers Nicole Turner (S6 50mFreestyle) at 02.24am and first time Paralympian Róisín Ní Riain in the 100m Butterfly at 02.46am.

A total of 162 delegations, three more than Rio 2016, will take part in the Games, with five countries – Bhutan, Grenada, Maldives, Paraguay and St Vincent and the Grenadines – making debuts.