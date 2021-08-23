Amy Hunter, 15, gets Ireland call up for Cricket World Cup qualifier

Cricket Ireland have confirmed that 15-year old Amy Hunter has been called up to the Ireland women’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup European Qualifier in Spain — the tournament starting on Thursday.

Hunter will replace Shauna Kavanagh who has unfortunately had to withdraw from the squad after a positive Covid test.

Hunter made her international debut in May 2021 against Scotland, and has two caps for Ireland to date.

The qualifier tournament will be played at La Manga Club in Spain in a round-robin format, with just the top team of the six participating countries progressing to the 2022 ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier tournament.

Ireland begin their tournament against Germany on Thursday (9.30am). The matches will be livestreamed via the ICC website.

Meanwhile Mark Wood has been ruled out of England men’ third Test against India — which starts tomorrow —with a shoulder injury.

Joe Root’s side were already without Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes and have seen their pace attack further depleted by Wood’s setback.

The Durham quick hurt himself in the field on day four of the defeat at Lord’s, careering into an advertising board attempting to stop a boundary. He bowled the next day, hitting 90mph, but was advised to stand down after further assessments in Leeds.

No replacement has been called up for Wood, with Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood already with the squad as back-up seamers.