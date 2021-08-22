Rowing: Daire Lynch holds off O’Donovan and McCarthy brothers to spring surprise

Daire Lynch of Clonmel sprung a surprise to claim the Men’s Single Sculls crown at the National Rowing Championships, holding off Olympic trio Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, and Gary O’Donovan — as well as Fintan’s twin brother Jake.

The medal-winning trio have constantly emphasised how the rising standards of Irish rowing keep everyone pushing that bit harder. And that was borne out again at the National Rowing Centre, when the Tippman held off a late rally from Paul O’Donovan to claim the prestigious title.