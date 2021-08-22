Rowing: Daire Lynch holds off O’Donovan and McCarthy brothers to spring surprise

Daire Lynch of Clonmel sprung a surprise to claim the Men’s Single Sculls crown at the National Rowing Championships, holding off Olympic trio Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, and Gary O’Donovan — as well as Fintan’s twin brother Jake.
The medal-winning trio have constantly emphasised how the rising standards of Irish rowing keep everyone pushing that bit harder. And that was borne out again at the National Rowing Centre, when the Tippman held off a late rally from Paul O’Donovan to claim the prestigious title.
The McCarthy twins set the early pace in the race but Lynch moved to the front around the 1500m mark and held off Olympic gold medalist O’Donovan to secure the win.
It was a busy few days of racing at the Kinetica National Rowing Centre with 503 crews competing over 55 categories from Friday to Sunday.
There were over 130 races held with 52 finals.
UCC Rowing Club picked up victories in all six of the Senior Women’s Categories with Margaret Cremen winning the Women’s Single Scull and Lydia Heaphy winning the Lightweight Women’s Single. UCC also took the final race, the women’s eight with Jennifer Crowley, Selma Bouanane, Tara Hanlon, Lydia Heaphy, Emily Hegarty, Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Aifric Keogh and Sorcadh Higgins (cox) coming home first.
University College Dublin won the Senior Men’s Eight Coxed Final with Cameron Murphy, David O’Malley, Thomas Bedford, David Somers, Thomas Earley, Andrew Kelly, David Joyce, Fintan Early and Robin Keane as the team’s cox.
Holly Davis (Lee Valley) won the Womens Junior 19 Single Scull, Niamh Coffey (ULRC) won both the Club and Intermediate Single Sculls.
Andrew Sheehan (Lee) won the Men’s Junior 19 Single Sculls while the Men’s Intermediate Single Sculls was won by Colum Brennan from Neptune.