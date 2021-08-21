Two months after Leaving Cert, Kevin O’Dea stars for Ireland at European Championship

It wrapped up a good week for Ireland where they achieved their main goal of reaching the World Cup qualifiers while coach Mark Tumilty handed out seven new caps.
Kevin O'Dea in action for Ireland. Picture: Adrian Boehm

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 15:14
Stephen Findlater

Ireland 4 Poland 2

Teenager Kevin O’Dea’s sharp double earned Ireland a third place finish from the men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, beating hosts Poland 4-2.

Ireland produced a super first half, controlling possession and netting two strong goals via O’Dea, who did his Leaving Cert two months ago, and Johnny McKee. But Poland stormed back into contention in the third quarter amid a penalty corner exchanger, Wojciech Rutkowksi and Jacek Kurowski netting either side of a Shane O’Donoghue effort, making it 3-2 with 15 minutes left.

In a wide open final quarter, it was O’Dea who settled matters when he swatted in with three minutes to go.

“I thought some of our hockey was excellent; guys definitely delivered.

“When I reviewed the Scotland semi-final, we did deliver at times but not for long enough so this was nice and positive,” Tumilty said.

“Things were definitely challenging with Covid at times; it is a great learning for the squad. Twenty bad minutes against Scotland cost us greatly; if we had played in that phase like we did today, it would be a completely different outcome.

“We can’t afford to have that at any level and we need to take that and make sure we change that happening, that we don’t have those spells which cost us.

“On the plus side, Kevin [O’Dea] scoring three goals from midfield in his first tournament; a great achievement and shows his potential. Very pleased with that and how all the youngsters did. Kyle Marshall just received man of the match and he has been superb all week. James Milliken in goal came in at late notice and I’m happy with how he did, too.

“The older guys also deserve credit for how they helped the performances and how they dealt with the chaos with our preparation. Disappointed not to be in the final but pleased to finish on a high.”

IRELAND: J Milliken, T Cross, J McKee, N Glassey, K Marshall, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, P McKibbin, M Robson, B Walker, I Stewart.

Subs: D Walsh, K O’Dea, M McNellis, B Nelson, F Gibson, J Duncan.

POLAND: M Pacanowski, D Kotulski, G Jarzynski, J Kurowski, M Koperski, R Pawlak, J Janicki, W Rutkowski, M Kasprzyk, M Lange.

Subs: M Glowacki, T Bembenek, M Gumny, K Sudol, M Nowakowski, B Zaworski.

