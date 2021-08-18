Hockey: Ireland secure spot at World Cup qualifier with facile win over Croatia

For coach Mark Tumilty, it was very much a case of job done, responding well from Tuesday’s disappointing draw with Italy.
Hockey: Ireland secure spot at World Cup qualifier with facile win over Croatia

Sean Murray’s early goal set Ireland on their way to victory over Croatia. Picture: Adrian Boehm

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 19:13
Stephen Findlater

Men’s EuroHockey Championship II Ireland 6 (J McKee 2, S O’Donoghue 2, S Murray, J Duncan) Croatia 0

Ireland eased into the semi-finals of the men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, their 6-0 win over Croatia also earning them a World Cup qualifier spot.

Needing just a draw to advance, Sean Murray’s early goal set them on their way and while it took a while for the insurance goals to arrive, the Green Machine never looked in much danger after that.

Shane O’Donoghue put Ireland two clear at half-time; a second half double from Johnny McKee and more goals from O’Donoghue and Jeremy Duncan completed the rout.

For coach Mark Tumilty, it was very much a case of job done, responding well from Tuesday’s disappointing draw with Italy.

“Delighted; that was our main goal coming into the tournament to give ourselves a chance at that World Cup qualifier,” Tumilty said.

“I am pleased with the performance, bouncing back well after yesterday [against Italy]. That was a tough one to take but thought the guys worked hard today and it was a good game all round.

Captain Murray concurred, adding: “Very chuffed. It was a great bounce back from the lads, especially after Italy which wasn’t our finest performance. The main job was to get that World Cup qualifier spot and we have that and can now look forward to the weekend.

“We hadn’t started fast in the other games and knew we needed to be on the money from the beginning.

“They had a couple of tight games where they were run off their feet and, with back-to-back games, we wanted to get ahead early and then try and pull away. We maintained that throughout and the result took care of itself.”

IRELAND: J Milliken, T Cross, J McKee, N Glassey, K Marshall, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, M Robson, B Nelson.

Subs: D Walsh, K O’Dea, M McNellis, B Walker, F Gibson, I Stewart.

CROATIA: H Fijucek, C Zec, M Mucic, Z Vuk, B Bachmann, F Zlimen, J Krleza, L M Bachmann, T Premilovac, G Fujs, A Fujs.

Subs: P Markovic, I Bagur, F Zlatar, J Damjanic, F Zlatar, L Wehr.

Umpires: G Cunningham (SCO), F Weiland (AUT).

More in this section

Hockey: Ireland one win away from World Cup qualifiers despite frustrating Italy draw Hockey: Ireland one win away from World Cup qualifiers despite frustrating Italy draw
Ireland Women's Senior Basketball Squad Training Ireland women’s basketball team return to top tier with entry to EuroBasket qualifiers
Kellie Harrington 17/8/2021 Kellie Harrington: 'It’s not about what I achieved but a nation shedding tears of happiness'
#hockey
British Grand Prix 2021 - Race - Silverstone

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to ‘ongoing complexities’ of Covid pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up