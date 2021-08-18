Hockey: Ireland secure spot at World Cup qualifier with facile win over Croatia

Men’s EuroHockey Championship II Ireland 6 (J McKee 2, S O’Donoghue 2, S Murray, J Duncan) Croatia 0

Ireland eased into the semi-finals of the men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, their 6-0 win over Croatia also earning them a World Cup qualifier spot.

Needing just a draw to advance, Sean Murray’s early goal set them on their way and while it took a while for the insurance goals to arrive, the Green Machine never looked in much danger after that.

Shane O’Donoghue put Ireland two clear at half-time; a second half double from Johnny McKee and more goals from O’Donoghue and Jeremy Duncan completed the rout.

For coach Mark Tumilty, it was very much a case of job done, responding well from Tuesday’s disappointing draw with Italy.

“Delighted; that was our main goal coming into the tournament to give ourselves a chance at that World Cup qualifier,” Tumilty said.

“I am pleased with the performance, bouncing back well after yesterday [against Italy]. That was a tough one to take but thought the guys worked hard today and it was a good game all round.

Captain Murray concurred, adding: “Very chuffed. It was a great bounce back from the lads, especially after Italy which wasn’t our finest performance. The main job was to get that World Cup qualifier spot and we have that and can now look forward to the weekend.

“We hadn’t started fast in the other games and knew we needed to be on the money from the beginning.

“They had a couple of tight games where they were run off their feet and, with back-to-back games, we wanted to get ahead early and then try and pull away. We maintained that throughout and the result took care of itself.”

IRELAND: J Milliken, T Cross, J McKee, N Glassey, K Marshall, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, M Robson, B Nelson.

Subs: D Walsh, K O’Dea, M McNellis, B Walker, F Gibson, I Stewart.

CROATIA: H Fijucek, C Zec, M Mucic, Z Vuk, B Bachmann, F Zlimen, J Krleza, L M Bachmann, T Premilovac, G Fujs, A Fujs.

Subs: P Markovic, I Bagur, F Zlatar, J Damjanic, F Zlatar, L Wehr.

Umpires: G Cunningham (SCO), F Weiland (AUT).